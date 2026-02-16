Bringing Lore to Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The argument for Adaptation

Alexandra Bracken’s Lore is a standalone novel that grabs you with its mythology and intriguing storyline surrounding the main character, Lore. Set in New York, with ancient power struggles and dramatic relationships at its core, it feels cinematic from the first page. It’s the kind of book that sparks your imagination as you read, making you want to see it come alive on the screen.

What makes Lore particularly perfect for adaptation is the way it blends the familiar with the unexpected. We’ve seen mythological stories before, but Bracken gives hers a modern grit that feels fresh and grounded. The mythology adds depth, tension and a sense of history that would look incredible visually. Bracken’s writing can help you picture the contrast between the everyday streets of New York and the intense, almost otherworldly forces at play just beneath the surface. That contrast alone would create a unique visual identity, one that stands out from typical fantasy settings.

Another reason this story feels ready for the screen is its pacing. Without giving anything away, the book moves in a rhythm that mirrors the best limited-series formats: quick, tight chapters that build momentum, deepen the stakes and keep the story moving forward. Each section feels like the kind of episode that ends right when you’re not ready for it, making you want to hit “next immediately.” That natural flow gives any potential adaptation a strong foundation to work from.

But beyond plot and pacing, Lore carries an emotional weight that elevates it. The themes of identity, legacy, loss and survival are universal enough that audiences can connect with them before knowing the whole story. You don’t need spoilers to understand that Lore is a character shaped by difficult choices, complex relationships and a world that demands more of her than seems fair, making her character development all the more memorable.

Altogether, Lore has the worldbuilding, the atmosphere and the heart to become a standout on screen. It’s immersive without being overwhelming, modern without losing the magic of myth and full of cinematic potential from start to finish.