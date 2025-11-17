Billie Eilish Night 2: My 3 AM Barricade Hustle was Pure Chaos—But I Touched Her Hand

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After the absolute chaos of the wristband distribution on Friday, my friends and I finally went home at noon to get some much-needed sleep. Our paper Sunday wristbands felt fragile, a stark difference from the Saturday crowd’s plastic ones and we worried about keeping them intact for two days. But nothing could stop us from seeing Billie Eilish up close for Night 2.

The theme for the night was “Billieween,” and we decided to channel her iconic dogs, but in the cutest, most iconic way. I was dressed as Shark, my friend Omari was Brutus and my friend Starry was Pepper. We were absolutely adorable.

We arrived at the arena around 3:30 PM on Sunday and got in the General Admission line, sorting ourselves by our new wristband numbers. We made a few quick TikToks while waiting, trying to ignore the adrenaline building in our stomachs.

The Final Sprint

At 5:00 PM, they let us inside. This is where the numbers stopped mattering, and the chaos started.

Once we went through the metal detectors and scanned our tickets, it was a free-for-all. I was in front of my friends, trying to keep everyone together, but security quickly separated us. They split the crowd into two different stairwells, sending us to separate bottlenecks. I was crammed into a mob at the bottom of a stairwell with my wristband number 77 next to people who were 34 and 110. You could tell how badly the chaos had messed up the order.

At 5:30 PM, they had no choice but to let us go, and that’s when the real sprint began. Everyone was running, pushing and yelling. My friend Alyssa was holding onto me so we wouldn’t get separated, but we were running full-speed toward the pit. I even got pushed back by a security guard who yelled, “Don’t run!” while a mob of people was ready to trample me, it was actually insane.

To keep my sanity, I stopped caring about the exact middle. I just aimed for the closest part of the barricade, held on tight and walked sideways as far toward the center as we could get. We got an amazing spot. My other friends were separated but still close, just a few people down the barricade.

Young Miko’s Unforgettable Set

The wait was worth it. At 6:59 PM, the chant began: “Miko, Miko, Miko!”

Young Miko was an amazing opener. She constantly interacted with the crowd, always with the best smile. During her set, it’s a tradition to throw items on stage. My friend threw a thong, and then, during “Meiomi,” my absolute favorite song at the time, I threw my Playboy bra. It said, “Miko, yo quiero ser tu stripper – Zariyah,” and I had all my friends sign the other side. The funniest part? I accidentally threw it on the security guard’s head first and had to ask for it back! But my friends got it on stage, Miko read it, and smiled directly at us. That moment was unreal.

The Dream Comes True

At 8:12 PM, Billie Eilish appeared. Seeing her up close was so surreal. She’s real, not AI, and she was right in front of me. I was screaming my heart out, living the dream.

The most amazing part was when she did her barricade walk. I got to touch her hand! The fans around me and I became friends and decided to turn sideways on the barricade so the people in the second and third rows could also touch her hand. It was a beautiful moment of shared fandom. My favorite songs she sang that night were “The Greatest” and “The Diner.”

It was an unreal moment, guys. Billie Eilish has seen my face! My least favorite song was “Birds of a Feather” because I knew as soon as that beautiful song came on, this dream was coming to an end. I took home lots of BLOHSH confetti. I will truly never be the same.

SetList 10/26/25 UBS Arena

Young miko

01- OYE MA’

02- LISA

03- RIRI

04- TEMPO

05- MEIOMI

06- DISPO

07- CLASSY 101

08- GABRIELA (YOUNG MIKO REMIX)

09- MADRE

10- COLMILLO

11- CHULO PT. 2

12- FINA

13- LIKEY LIKEY

14- WASSUP

Billie Eilish

1. CHIHIRO

2. LUNCH

3. NDA (Shortened)

4. Therefore I Am (Shortened)

5. WILDFLOWER

6. when the party’s over (‘Vocal layer loops’ / The crowd succeeded)

7. THE DINER

8. Ilomilo (Shortened)

9. bad guy

10. THE GREATEST

11. Your Power

12. SKINNY

13. I Fall in love too easily- Frank Sinatra (Cover)

14. bury a friend (Shortened)

15. Oxytocin (Shortened)

16. Guess

17. everything i wanted (Shortened)

18. BLUE (Interlude/Intermission/Barricade Walk)

19. lovely / BLUE / ocean eyes

20. LAMOUR DE MA VIE (‘Extended version of ‘OVER NOW’)

21. What Was I Made For?

22. Happier Than Ever (Shortened)

23. BIRDS OF A FEATHER