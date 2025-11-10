Billie Eilish in Luxury: My 10,000/10 Suite Experience at UBS Arena

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Concert tickets are never just tickets; they are an investment. But for Billie Eilish’s “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR” at UBS Arena on Saturday, October 25, 2025, my friend Omaris and I decided to invest in pure luxury, securing a divine suite experience that was a dream come true. While Omaris had already secured floor tickets for the next night, we splurged on UBS Club Suite seats for night one, paying $250 a seat to experience the show with comfort and class.

The luxury began the moment we arrived around 6:30 p.m. As we headed to the Silver Lot for VIP parking, we walked straight to the dedicated BMW VIP Entrance. There was virtually no wait at the metal detectors, and the staff was incredibly kind, scanning our tickets and escorting us to the elevators reserved for suite access. We were both giddy the entire time, stepping out onto the suite floor where the UBS Club opened up to an elegant, beautiful lounge. The club even featured its own personal merch table. After having our tickets checked again, we were given a special wristband marked “Event 35,” indicating our exclusive access.

The amenities were a concert-goer’s dream. The open lounge area featured navy tables and chairs, a massive food bar with options such as chips, various toppings, desserts and hot dogs (which I immediately grabbed, along with a Dr Pepper). Best of all, the bathrooms were stunning, a vast area with a lounge bar and beautiful mirrors, perfect for quick photo ops or makeup touch-ups. Most shockingly, there was no line for the bathroom, a true miracle at any concert.

We quickly settled into our seats: UBS Box 5, Row A, Seats 3 and 4, which gave us a prime first-row view from the private suite. Young Miko took the stage at 7:00 p.m. and set the perfect vibe. She made sure to interact with the crowd, and my favorite song from her set was definitely “Wassup.”

Outfit Check and Setlist Highlights

The theme for October 25th was patterns. Omaris and I decided to be “Ilo and Millo,” two matching baddie personas. My theme was blue patterns: I wore a corset, a see-through blue jersey, and black jeans, accessorizing with a blue blohsh necklace, a blue bracelet and several customized “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” bracelets I made for the night, completing the look with a blue-themed Billie Eilish belt and sneakers. Omaris rocked a red version of the outfit, but instead of the corset and jersey, she wore a Young Miko shirt that said “Wassup” on the front and “Hot Girls Listen To Young Miko” on the back in pink.

Young Miko finished at 7:35 p.m., giving us time to hit the merch table. I snagged the $25 bandana and the $50 poster.

At 8:15 p.m., Billie Eilish came on stage, and the intro felt like genuinely ascending into heaven. I could not stop screaming as soon as I saw her in that little cube. I kept thinking, “Oh my gosh, this is actually happening; I have to soak in every minute of it.” I went live on TikTok to save phone space while still capturing the footage.

The show was stunning, with phenomenal graphics and vocals. From the UBS Club, we had a wide range of angles, making the entire production feel immersive and engaging. The concert was a sentimental journey, ranging from jumping and raving during songs like “Guess” and “Lunch” to genuinely wanting to cry during ballads like “Your Power,” “Wildflower,” and “The Greatest.” My absolute favorite performances of the night were “Your Power” and “The Greatest.”

However, the iconic “When the Party’s Over” silent loop unfortunately messed up. During the one-minute-long segment where the arena is supposed to be utterly silent so she can record and loop the instrumental, someone screamed, “I love you!” so loudly that it caused others to yell, “Shut up!” This noise kept looping back, causing more noise and completely ruining the effect for the entire song. Despite that small mishap, the show was truly amazing. It ended at 8:55 p.m. with the iconic “Birds of a Feather.” If I could change one thing, I wish she would have sung “I don’t wanna be you anymore,” which I had forgotten she no longer sings on tour. I will forever love that show and the divine suite experience that came with it; I felt like a luxurious VIP while watching one of my absolute favorite artists perform.

SetList 10/25/25 UBS Arena

Young miko

01- OYE MA’

02- LISA

03- RIRI

04- TEMPO

05- MEIOMI

06- DISPO

07- CLASSY 101

08- GABRIELA (YOUNG MIKO REMIX)

09- MADRE

10- COLMILLO

11- CHULO PT. 2

12- FINA

13- LIKEY LIKEY

14- WASSUP

Billie Eilish

1. CHIHIRO

2. LUNCH

3. NDA (Shortened)

4. Therefore I Am (Shortened)

5. WILDFLOWER

6. when the party’s over (‘Vocal layer loops’ / The crowd failed)

7. THE DINER

8. Ilomilo (Shortened)

9. bad guy

10. THE GREATEST

11. Your Power

12. SKINNY

13. TV

14. bury a friend (Shortened)

15. Oxytocin (Shortened)

16. Guess

17. everything i wanted (Shortened)

18. BLUE (Interlude/Intermission/Barricade Walk)

19. lovely / BLUE / ocean eyes

20. LAMOUR DE MA VIE (‘Extended version of ‘OVER NOW’)

21. What Was I Made For?

22. Happier Than Ever (Shortened)

23. BIRDS OF A FEATHER