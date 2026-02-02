Best Restaurants to Take Your Person to This Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Having a special someone who makes you feel alive and makes you feel like the best version of yourself definitely needs to be treated like there’s someone special to take them to the best restaurants in New York City which offer everything from classic Valentine’s to intimate date night spots.

The first restaurant is Don Angie. This is a trendy, intimate, Italian American restaurant that is located in Granite Village that has the most romantic ambience perfect for a date night while making your someone special have a wonderful night and create memories. They host several beautiful craft meals to look out for to make sure of reservations because they are very highly recommended for Valentine’s Day.

Secondly, the Grande Boucherie is a French steakhouse in Midtown with a classic Christian vibe, intimate and cozy. I have personally gone there myself, and I will say that the place is super beautiful with a nice classic modern feel. The food is also really great. It’s a perfect special dinner to celebrate with your partner.

Le Bernadin is a three-Michelin-starred restaurant that serves seafood. It is known for its elegant French cuisine with modern influences, combining French techniques with Asian flavors. This restaurant is a perfect combination of culinary excellence, excellent romantic, ambience, and rich history from the past. It will make for the perfect unforgettable Valentine’s Day dinner in New York City.

Another great option is Nerai. It’s a beautiful Mediterranean restaurant. That is a wonderful experience for fine dining. It has beautiful candlelight and prefix menus for Valentine’s Day, giving a very romantic and intimate vibe and ambience in the restaurant. If you’re looking for something more cultured and more intimate, this is a perfect place.

Lastly, there is Winona, a restaurant in Brooklyn. It’s one of the locals favorites, giving off a very cozy vibe. Their menus have seasonal cuisines and wines. That way you can try different cuisines. If you wanna escape the cold and be somewhere cozy this Valentine’s Day this is a perfect hidden gem for a Valentine’s Day dinner.

These are a few amazing choices to have an unforgettable Valentine’s Day dinner with your partner.