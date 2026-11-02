Best Places On Campus to Study With A Group

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to studying, many people like to recommend study spots. However, there seems to be a trend where these recommendations tend to be solo study spots. Students usually brush past the idea of studying with their peers and jump to do it alone, despite a group having benefits that you might not get from a solo session.

In a group, you gain different perspectives on the material. If multiple people are studying for the same class, you have the ability to ask each other questions, share notes and quiz each other. You gain insight and receive explanations that might stick with you better than if you had just looked over the content on your own.

If you’re in a group where everyone is studying for something different or working on a different assignment or class altogether, you still gain from the experience. You form a space where everyone is in a studious mindset, focusing on their goals. You have the ability to hold each other accountable and keep each other on task. If you were studying on your own, you would become your own example. If you felt like taking a doomscrolling break, nothing would be stopping you. However, there are unspoken standards in a group setting, so there are some detrimental things you might decide not to do.

Groups can also offer some friendly academic competition. Maybe everyone wants to see who can get the highest grade or finish something first. With other people present, you are able to add some fun to a task that might otherwise seem mundane to you.

The difficult thing about a group is finding a way for everyone to meet. On campus, there are plenty of places that would be perfect for a group to study. If you wanted to add a little extra something to make things more colorful, you could have your group members bring some snacks or play some quiet study music while you work too. It all depends on where you choose to set up.

A popular spot for many students is an empty classroom. This spot is quiet and offers you tools that other places might not have. You have access to the projector, as well as whiteboards and chalkboards. You have a whole room of space to spread out and the ability to work with a larger group. There is also a learning mindset students might adopt when they walk into a classroom, so it makes for a good location to study for upcoming exams.

A similar spot would be the private tutoring rooms in the University Learning Commons (ULC). Here, you get the ability to book private rooms to study. This eliminates the hassle of trying to locate an empty classroom for your study group and lets you plan your schedule ahead in a more official way.

If you want the presence of a group but aren’t really looking for too much verbal collaboration, you can set up camp in the library. This is another quiet spot that many students find they can focus well in. There are plenty of tables available for small groups to set up, and the library at St. John’s is open later in the evening in case you need a late-night study session.

Another more unusual spot is the Great Lawn. On nicer days, this spot may offer a much-needed change of scenery that can refresh your mind for studying. You can either sit in one of the many lawn chairs, or bring some blankets and towels and set up on the grass. With all the open space on the Great Lawn, it won’t be hard to find an area to work with your group of any size.

Another spot not many people mention is the first floor of the D’Angelo Center (DAC). Since there used to be a Taco Bell located on this floor, there are still tables and chairs set up where students can come and hang out. With all the available seating options, it offers a great spot for any study groups who want a quiet space to work.

Overall, St. John’s is a wonderful academic environment, and one can study anywhere that they feel comfortable. It’s also important to remember to get ahead on your studies so that you don’t fall behind. Starting a study group is the perfect way to hold everyone accountable and make sure that they are doing their best.