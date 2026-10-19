Best movies to watch this Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On these cold days, there’s nothing better than having a cozy Halloween movie night, whether you love nostalgic favorites or Halloween classics. October is the perfect time to grab your favorite snacks and put on a comfy pair of pajamas and settle in for a great movie marathon. There are some movies that are too good to pass up on your Halloween watchlist.

The first one is “Hocus Pocus”, a Halloween classic that is a great watch for Halloween. It follows the Sanderson sisters as they return to Salem and create magical chaos upon the world. It shows girlhood and powerful beings with an atmosphere of bonding; it has funny moments and clips that make you laugh and it’s the perfect environment for Halloween. This is a great must-have that you should watch in October.

Next is the “The Nightmare Before Christmas” if you’re in the mood for both Halloween and Christmas and you can’t decide. This is a great movie that combines the best of both worlds for two great holidays. With its spooky characters, catchy songs and unique animation, this is a perfect movie to get into the Halloween spirit and it’s also a great indicator for a wonderful Christmas coming up.

If you want a little bit of Halloween humor, the “Addams Family” is a great movie that has funny moments. It’s also a great family moment to have and it’s entertaining to watch with your family, with their quirky characters that just draw you in; the Gothic aesthetics make you really feel like you’re in Halloween time.

If you’re looking for more and a nostalgic film, “Casper” is a great choice for that. It is a friendly ghost story that has a great representation of friendship and also some really funny moments. If you’re looking to laugh with a little romance thrown in there as well, it is perfect for a cozy evening to have.

There’s so many more great movies to watch; these are some that you must have on your wish list this Halloween season to make your popcorn and enjoy some Halloween treats as you watch a great movie and enjoy the season.