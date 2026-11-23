This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is around the corner and many people are getting together with their friends and relatives to celebrate. Even though everyone is happy to see each other, it might be difficult to find something enjoyable to do with everyone and hold everyone’s attention. Luckily, there are many enjoyable activities that will bring everyone together.

One of the main things you will definitely partake in at the gathering is conversing with everyone. Depending on who’s invited, you may have some catching up to do. You can talk about a number of topics, but whatever you do, do NOT discuss politics at the dining room table.

This type of activity is also great if you want to break the ice a bit. Some guests may or may not know each other, or may not have seen each other in a long time, so building some sort of foundation of introductions to get everyone warmed up and talking will be important.

Once everyone is comfortable with each other, there are more fun social activities everyone can try. Participating in board or card games is usually a fan favorite in all groups, and is another great way to break the ice. If you have a competitive group, this activity might be a fun route to take to get everyone talking.

If you have a group on the quieter side, you can also put the TV on and watch something. While a movie or show is playing, people don’t really have to talk. If things start to get quiet, watching something might feel a little less awkward and then provide something for guests to talk about after. With the holidays around the corner, you can even put on a holiday movie to get everyone in the festive spirit.

Your group may also be filled with movie lovers, so gathering around to watch something you all love or want to discuss is a great way to build community.

Getting crafty is also another thing everyone can do. Whether you’re an artsy bunch or want to help younger relatives with crafts, this is yet another great icebreaker. You can do something more on-theme for the holiday or get creative with it, depending on everyone’s style. There are also some fun games like Pictionary where everyone has to draw, which brings out the creative side of your guests.

Depending on the weather, you can also move the group outside for a bit. If you live somewhere with nice scenery, a relaxing walk to clear everyone’s head might be a fun idea. You can also set up some lawn games if you have the space for it and the weather cooperates.

Overall, the activities you choose should be things your friends and family like. Since you’re celebrating Thanksgiving, you should remember that the people you are spending time with are all people you are thankful for. You may have a lot of shared interests, so tapping into that is a great way to make the most out of the holiday and have a great time together.