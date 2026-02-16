BENITO BOWL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To say that the Super Bowl halftime show took my breath away is a massive understatement. From the first chord of “Tití Me Preguntó” to the final moment he walked off, my jaw was dropped. This performance didn’t just serve as a “concert” but a modge-podged celebration of culture. Not only the cultural references, but the truly unexpected cameos, and above all else the deep and unapologetic political messaging, Bad Bunny created something so special.

The first thing to stun me was the set design. The opening scene was particularly beautiful yet very haunting referencing the colonization of Puerto Rico with fields of sugar cane- a direct nod to the jíbaros. As Benito weaved through the grass during Tití Me Preguntó, each corner he turned peeled back another cultural reference. My personal favorite was the boxers Xander Zayas and Emiliano “General” Vargas. Having them represent Puerto Rico and Mexico side by side was a great reference to the sort of “friendly” rivalry between the two cultures.

On top of the historical references, one I loved was more personal. His outfit was a moving ode to his mother. With “Ocasio” embroidered across his back and the number 64 representing the year she was born. As a “mama’s girl” seeing him carry his mother with him the entire time he performed in front of millions melted my heart. On top of that it humanizes him in a way.

After he moves through a very high energy medley of his hits, we got something nobody was expecting. At first we just were taken in by this breathtaking wedding ceremony. Slowly the crowd parts to unveil nobody other than Lady Gaga. The moment I saw her I literally screeched. She sings a specially arranged version of “Die With a Smile” while dancers around her compliment this new arrangement perfectly with their salsa. This moment is something I cannot stop thinking about.

The fact that two people actually got married during Benito Bowl. Imagine sending Bad Bunny a wedding invitation as a joke, only for him to invite you to get married at the Super Bowl. As “BAILE INVOLIDABLE” played to wrap up this segment, the attention to detail was impeccable, my personal favorite was the little kid sleeping on the chairs.

Our mood shifts a little when Ricky Martin sings “Lo que le pasó a Hawaii” (What happened to Hawaii). This being chosen for Ricky to sing out of all of Bad Bunny’s discography feels strategic. He warns Puerto Rico of the dangers of gentrification and dangers of losing their cultural identity. Benito wrote this to draw a parallel between Hawaii’s statehood and for lack of better word cultural bleaching due to the tourism becoming a state had brought in.

The finale was what I believe to be a political masterpiece. Benito looked straight into the camera and said “God bless America” followed by a flood of flags from North, South, and Central America. Hearing him name every single one was tear jerking. He then proclaims “Seguimos aqui” or “we’re still here”. Not only that but then to reveal that the football he had been carrying the entire time had “Together, We Are America” on it. How could the message become any more clear? In this time where borders are used to divide the people, he reminds us that “America” is not just one country but it is the composition of two continents and islands together. He helps to argue the question, why is a country seen as a playground for our vacations, yet its people are met with detention when they arrive at our shores? As he walks off to his “DtMf” he leaves me stunned and for a need to have this super bowl engraved into my head, and with the final thought, that art is political.