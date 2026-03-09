Bella Kay’s “iloveitiloveitiloveit” Isn’t A Love Song

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Despite being released on January 11, 2026, “iloveitiloveitiloveit” by Bella Kay is only now getting the attention it deserves, recently trending on TikTok over the past few weeks. At first listen, the song might sound like a simple love confession. But once you pay closer attention, it becomes clear that it’s a lot more complex than that. The track captures the feeling of going back to someone you know isn’t good for you and how it’s impossible to walk away. Instead of showing love as something stable and healthy, Kay presents it as something addictive.

Kay starts the song with the line, “I like being used, it means I have purpose,” which immediately sets the tone for the rest of the track. With this lyric, she connects her sense of self-worth to being needed by someone else, even if that means being treated poorly. It shows a willingness to accept — even welcome being used if it means feeling important to someone. This line helps explain the rest of the song, where the feelings she describes seem to come more from the desire to be wanted than from genuine love. Wanting to feel needed is something many people can relate to. At some point, most of us have stayed in situations longer than we should simply because we wanted to feel valued by someone else.

Listening to the song feels a lot like experiencing the push and pull of a toxic relationship. Throughout the track, Kay repeats the phrase “I love it,” but instead of sounding happy, it almost feels like she’s trying to convince herself that she enjoys the situation she’s in. The repetition of this line almost disguises the true meaning behind the track, making you believe it’s a love song when it’s not. There’s also a sense of conflict in the way she delivers the lyrics, and you can hear the emotion behind it. Remember how I said this is an addiction? That’s because it is and it becomes clear when she sings, “I’m a couple minutes out from relapsing into you.” What makes the song feel especially real is that she seems fully aware of how unhealthy the situation is. Throughout the track, she goes back and forth between knowing she should leave and feeling the pull that keeps bringing her back.

Listening to this song hit a bit close to home because it’s honest and raw. It made me think of how easy it is to be completely infatuated with someone even if it’s not healthy. And honestly, it reminded me of how many times I’ve done that because Kay is right, it is an addiction. Kay perfectly captures the thoughts and emotions that come with going back to someone we’re better off without. What I love about this track is how it shows how hard it is to leave. Towards the end of the track, we see Kay contemplating leaving up until she says “Is the key still under the mat?”, showing she’ll always go back because it’s all she knows, it feels like home.