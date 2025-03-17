The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m a woman who has always been told I ask too many questions, that I have too many opinions, and that overall, I am just a lot.

And I’m okay with that.

It’s almost ironic how quickly society shifted from celebrating innovation to one fixated on sameness. Individuality used to be admired, yet now, so many people strive to fit into a mold (one of my many opinions). As a result, outspoken and curious individuals are often shunned, discouraged from exploring their thoughts, their questions and the world around them.

The most opinionated woman I know is my mother. Without hesitation, she’ll share her thoughts on anything with anyone. When I was younger, I often tuned her out, dismissing her endless stream of opinions. But now that I’m older, I see it differently. What a wonderful thing it is to have your own voice to claim your unique perspective without fear.

Too many people are “yes men.” Every minute, somewhere, someone is biting their tongue, holding back a thought, out of fear that it won’t align with the group. But why should we constantly police ourselves? Why should we evaluate our own words from a third person perspective, worried about how they’ll be received? Say what you think. Accept the feedback that comes with it. Growth comes from expression, not silence.

This collective fear of standing out is one reason trends and consumerism stick harder than ever before. Of course, social media plays a role, but at some point, we need to recognize our own part in it. We, the consumers, fuel the cycle.

I love to share my thoughts — it’s why I write so often. But more than that, expressing my opinions has shaped me into an individual rather than just another passive participant in society.

When I was younger, being unique was the goal. So why has that changed? Why do we all suddenly need to have the same style, the same hair and the same lip gloss?

The world doesn’t need more silent observers. It needs people who embrace their full, honest selves. People who are unafraid to speak, to question, to challenge. And if your opinion stings? Let it. Because truth and authenticity will always matter more than comfort.