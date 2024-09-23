“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” Review: Was the Sequel Worth the Wait?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Tim Burton’s 1988 film, “Beetlejuice,” is a beloved cult classic, inspiring its own animated series and musical adaptation, but does the long-awaited sequel live up to the original?

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” takes place 36 years after its predecessor, with some of the original cast reprising their roles. Michael Keaton returns as Beetlejuice, while Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara reprise their roles as Lydia Deetz and Delia Deetz, respectively. The film also introduces a new ensemble of characters, including Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega), Rory (Justin Theroux), Delores (Monica Bellucci) and Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe). After an unexpected family tragedy, the Deetz family returns to their old home in Winter River, Connecticut, and find themselves entangled in an afterlife predicament that only Beetlejuice can help them with.

The sequel balances nostalgia and originality, honoring the original film’s legacy while also offering a fresh take on the beloved characters and story. The new characters, including Beetlejuice’s revenge-seeking ex-wife and an actor-turned-ghost-detective, bring a breath of fresh air to the story and prevent it from feeling like a replica of the original. “Beetlejuice” is known for its iconic scenes featuring the songs “Day-O” and “Jump in the Line” by Harry Belafonte, and the sequel follows suit with two equally memorable songs that are sure to be stuck in viewers’ heads for days.

While many high-budget films have become increasingly dependent on CGI, Tim Burton stayed true to the original by combining CGI and practical effects in the sequel. The original film’s use of practical effects, including stop-motion animation, puppetry and makeup, earned it an Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in 1989. Michael Keaton revealed to PEOPLE magazine that he and Tim Burton didn’t want to use too much technology in the sequel, saying, “I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology. It had to feel handmade.” The use of practical effects in the sequel added to the film’s charm, making it feel like a true continuation of the original story.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is Winona Ryder’s fourth time appearing in a Tim Burton film, having previously starred in “Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Frankenweenie.” She brings Lydia’s strange and unusual spirit to the screen, stepping back into the shoes of the character she first played over three decades ago. In a speech at Tim Burton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony earlier this month, Ryder praised his ability to make “being a weird girl not just okay, but something to celebrate and even kind of cool.”

The film also marks Jenna Ortega’s second collaboration with Tim Burton, following their partnership on the Netflix series “Wednesday,” where she played the titular Wednesday Addams. Referred to as “the missing puzzle piece” of the film by costar Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega was a wonderful addition to the cast.

So, was the sequel worth the 36-year wait? Yes! From the dark humor to the stunning visuals, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is poised to become another Tim Burton classic.