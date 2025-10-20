Ballin’ On a Budget: Halloween Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is right around the corner, and we all know it isn’t just celebrated on October 31st anymore! Many celebrate halloweekend and of course, we all need at least one costume. As students, most of us are on tight budgets, but you don’t need to spend a fortune to have a cute costume! For all my girls who value sustainability as much as being festive, closet costumes make fun and affordable costumes that ensures your outfit gets reworn! A closet costume is made from every-day staples such as plain tops, pants, belts, etc that can be reworn long after Halloween. Here are 10 ideas for cute, affordable and easy closet costumes:

Angel: For this outfit you’ll need a white dress, angel wings, and white shoes! You can also optionally get cute tights and a halo as well. All of these things can be found either already in your closet, or affordably on sites like amazon, in thrift stores and they can be restyled in tons of ways! A halo can also be DIY’d using an old headband and gold pipe cleaner – both of which can be found for cheap at dollar tree or online.

Police woman: All you would need for this costume is a navy or dark-wash denim dress, a black belt, sunglasses, and boots. You can also optionally get a fake belt holster and a fake police badge, but overall these items can be staples in many closets!

Butterfly: Any color dress, skirt, or top of solid color would work for this costume! The only thing left to get to make the costume is wings, which can be found for under $25 on Amazon. While the wings may not be easily restyle-able, for many, the main parts of the outfit are things you would already have in your closet, saving tons of money and making it totally customizable!

Devil: This costume only requires a red dress, skirt, or shirt and a devil horns headband. Like the costume before, this outfit can be easily reworn in various ways and is generally inexpensive!

Pirate: For this one, all that is needed is a white milkmaid style dress, a brown corset to be worn on top of the dress, a silk scarf (fake or not), and boots. Optionally: you can get a pirate hat to wear if you’d rather that! Otherwise, you would simply put the corset over the dress and tie your scarf on your head like you would a bandana.

Witch: Easily one of the simplest costumes! All you would need is a long sleeve dress in a dark color (black, navy, purple, or dark red would suffice), a witches hat, and boots to complete the outfit.

Disney Princess: These have become quite popular, and for good reason! The items you’d need are a corset, which can be found on amazon, a matching colored skirt (depending on the princess you want to be!) and lastly (but optionally) heels that match and a wig.

Daphne: Who wouldn’t want to be the fashion diva from our childhoods? All the outfit requires is a purple dress, lighter purple belt, lilac tights, a green scarf, and purple shoes. Daphne also has alternate outfits from movies that are variations of her classic one if you’d like to stand out!

Britney Spears: From the iconic Hit Me Baby One More Time music video, you could go as Britney herself this year! The costume includes a grey cardigan, white button up, black or grey plaid skirt, grey or black thigh highs, black loafers and two scrunchies. All these items are highly versatile and work well in any closet, making it a great option if you truly value reusability!

Chucky: Who doesn’t love a comfy halloween costume? Nothing gets easier than a simple pair of overalls, a striped shirt and makeup for fake freckles. You can also optionally draw on Chucky’s face scar, which can be done using makeup you already have on hand.