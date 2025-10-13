Balancing Act: Life as a Commuter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout my time in college, I have always been a commuter. Compared to other universities, St. John’s is relatively close to where I live on Long Island. Being somewhat close to campus was something I considered to be important. I’m fortunate and grateful that I have my own car as my mode of transportation, because other students use other means of transportation. Like every commuter student, and students in general, I have to plan out my schedule in a way that is timely, efficient and doable. Typically, my day starts four to five hours before my first class, because I allot time for getting ready, food and travel. Then, my commute falls anywhere between thirty to fourty-five minutes one way. In addition to factoring my travel time, getting food and being ready, I also need an ample amount of time to find a parking spot. However, I try my best to make the most out of my St. John’s experience.

Waking up in the early hours of the day to get to class on time has taken a toll on myself, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. This semester I’ve been making more of an effort to join clubs, or any extracurricular activities like Her Campus, so that I can maximize my time on campus before going home. It’s widely known amongst students who commute that it’s harder to make friends on campus compared to people who dorm. Personally, I relate to that. Sometimes I feel like going home after my classes are done, instead of lingering around. Fortunately, I’ve made more of an effort to meet new people, and that makes commuting to campus worth it.

Since coming to St. John’s, I had my fair share of adjusting to challenges, and commuting was no different. Thankfully, I overcame the difficulty and I fell in love with St. John’s.