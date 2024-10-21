Amelia-Rose Williams is a first-year at St. John's University in Queens, her major is legal studies hoping to become a lawyer in either civil law or patent law. After spending four years of her life in the culinary field she wishes to connect with a larger audience through her writing and hopes to find a community that is interested in fun topics such as fashion, food, and lifestyle. As she grows into her young adulthood and shapes herself into the young woman she is becoming she also desires to connect with other women who are learning to embrace their femininity.