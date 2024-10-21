This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.
- Patis Bakery
- Patis Bakery is an artisan bakery with multiple locations stretching from New Jersey to New York. They are excellent in their European and American-based baked goods. Friends of mine who have visited say they absolutely loved it and highly recommend others to go to. Additionally, they have kosher items to accommodate dietary restrictions.
- Lulu’s Bakery
- Inspiration can come from anything and everything in your life. In this case, Lulu’s Bakery came to be because of family. Learning the art of baking through his family is where the original owner of this bakery found his newfound joy in baking. They specialize in all the best sweet treats you can think of and they even cater. At Lulu’s, they encourage you to come and unwind and indulge in that sweet treat you seek.
- Martha’s Country Bakery
- Martha’s Country Bakery has been around for a LONG while, nonetheless, their specialties have still stuck around. Specializing in pies and cakes that have taken years to perfect, they accept nothing else besides greatness, with over 16 cakes to choose from and small yet ever-so-detailed tarts and other famous baked goods.
- Plum Blossom Bakery
- Plum Blossom Bakery specializes in fun and eccentric specialty cakes, cookies, brownies and cupcakes. Their fun twist on these fan-favorite dishes makes the bakery even more special. Their menu makes you go a little out of your comfort zone and try something new!