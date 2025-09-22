Autumn Aesthetics: My Fall Wardrobe Staples

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something magical about the first chilly breeze of autumn. After months of scorching sun, blazing heat and humidity, cooler weather feels like a welcome invitation to swap sandals for boots and iced matchas for pumpkin-spiced lattes.

However, fall can also be tricky, especially when dressing for the unpredictable weather. One day it’s sunny and warm, and the next it’s drizzly and chilly. The secret to dressing this season is layers, especially if you have a small dorm wardrobe. A thoughtful fall wardrobe is about mixing staples with trendy statement pieces to prepare you for whatever Mother Nature has in store. Here’s how to keep your outfits cozy, polished and on-trend this year.

The perfect fall palette is always about warm, but this year, the tones are leaning more rich and inviting:

Navy Blue

Chocolate Browns

Deep Reds and Burgundy

Cream and Soft Neutrals

This season, skip the neons and stark whites, and be cautious with tans that match too closely with your skin tone, since they can wash you out. Think wine and hot cocoa rather than candy corn. And as for what to keep in your wardrobe:

Sweaters: Sweaters are the perfect fall staple. A classic Cable-Knit Sweater like this one from Hollister with jeans is effortless and timeless. Oversized knits like this one from Edikted are ideal for lounging or study sessions, especially when paired with leggings for peak comfort. For something a little different, I recently fell in love with this Short-Sleeved Tunic Sweater from Hollister in burgundy.

Jacket: Everyone knows that fall is unpredictable, so transitional outerwear is necessary. A light jacket can be the centerpiece of an outfit while providing you with an extra layer of warmth. As someone who always gets cold, I love the Faux Fur Lined All-Weather Jacket from Hollister. However, whether you prefer a cropped bomber, a woolen trench coat or a vest, you should choose one that complements your everyday pieces without overpowering them.

Basics: Layering for the weather is most effortless when you have dependable staples like T-shirts and long-sleeved shirts. These basics work well on their own when it’s warm, or under vests and sweaters for warmth without the added bulk of a jacket. Especially for the cooler weather, I love the HEATTECH shirts from Uniqlo because they actually keep me warm when I don’t want to wear a coat.

Denim: After years of swearing by a good pair of skinny jeans, I finally tried baggy styles and now, I’m hooked. A looser fit feels modern and pairs perfectly with chunky sweaters or a fitted top. Keep a few silhouette jeans, like a pair of flare or skinny jeans, to mix and match depending on the mood or occasion.

Sweatpants: While you might feel pressured always to dress to impress, comfort wins above all on some days. For class, errands or lazy early Saturdays, sweatpants are a must for me. Pair them with a fitted t-shirt or a long-sleeved top for an elevated athleisure look. With the right sneakers and boots, you can look surprisingly put together.

Leggings: Leggings are often seen as a workout basic, but fleece-lined or thermal versions keep you cozy on cold days, and they pair effortlessly with oversized sweaters, tunics, or boots. They’re an easy alternative to jeans for a sleeker, more comfortable vibe.

Footwear: Finally, don’t skip out on the fall footwear, like a comfy pair of Classic UGG boots, or a pair of sneakers for all types of weather. Shoes can either make or break your outfits; your toes will thank you for planning.

Overall, fall fashion is all about balance. It’s essential to stay comfortable while looking effortlessly put together, and by focusing on rich colors, versatile layers and a few standout pieces, you’ll have outfits that work for class, coffee dates and cozy nights in.

So, grab your favorite sweater, pour something warm and step outside. With the right layers, you’ll be ready to savor every brisk breeze and golden leaf this season brings.