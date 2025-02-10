The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

This month seems to be a stacked month for music releases. With artists like Imagine Dragons, LISA, Lil Durk and many more releasing projects within the following weeks, here are three albums I’m looking forward to coming out soon:

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR: $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U.

First, I can acknowledge Drake is a creepy and not good person, however, I don’t care about the Drake vs. Kendrick beef. I just don’t and that won’t alter my opinion on his music. Unlike most, I really loved his collaborative album with 21 Savage. I thought the two really put together some cohesive songs that were enjoyable with longevity. Drake has an overall strong discography, so I still find his upcoming release exciting. Now, I don’t listen to PARTYNEXTDOOR. However, I really love the songs Drake does with other artists and am excited to see how this collaboration will work out. I also wonder what artists they will have as features on this album.

Nessa Barrett: AFTERCARE DELUXE.

Even though the album is already out, I love to hear a good deluxe album. Again, unlike that popular opinion, I love Nessa Barrett and her music. Despite the backlash of her song “pain”, I have always liked her music. Each time she releases, it gets better and better and when she released this album, AFTERCARE, she really hit the mark. When I first listened to this album, I was truly taken aback, and I already loved her earlier music. With the upbeat and fun instrumentals, with creative takes with vocals, this is just beyond better than anything she released. You can ask anyone I know, I live for this album and am so excited to see it live in concert in a few weeks. So you can only imagine how excited I am to hear the deluxe version, with more (I’m assuming) amazing songs to be released.

Tate McRae: So Close To What.

I have always been a Tate McRae girl, so I’m so happy to see her get so big. I have been a diehard fan since 2021 when I saw her in concert that year. Every time she released music, I was hype and I was there. When everyone was hating on her debut album, I was bumping it like there was no tomorrow. Then all of a sudden she releases “Think Later” and people are shocked it was great? Of course it was, it never wasn’t going to be. Her music now is so good, and I am so here for it. “Think Later” is such a mood, and now that she has mainstream support for her and her music, she is more willing to branch out and try new things, and I am excited for this album because I can already tell she’s going all out. The three singles she’s released for this album are amazing. “It’s ok I’m ok” was released during the sold-out “Think Later” tour and was the perfect song to transition between the eras. “2 hands” is a classic. I’m not a dancer, but every time I listen to this, I break into dance and feel like I’m one of her backup dancers. It’s one of my favorite songs of hers and in general right now. Also, it’s important to recognize this is her first love song, compared to her typical breakup song. And “sports car”? Yeah, this is Tate’s time, and she’s ready to shine. This is going to be such a fun and exciting era and I am so looking forward to the album’s release.