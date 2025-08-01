An Underrated Gem: Visiting Rhode Island

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When my parents suggested I plan our Fourth of July road trip to Rhode Island, I was a little skeptical. In the past, the state was nothing more than somewhere we passed on our way to another state, if we drove through it at all. However, I was completely caught off guard by the charm in the 401.

One of the first surprises was the food. We stumbled across Tizzy K’s Ice Cream along the Providence River, which was a bright blue shipping container-turned ice cream shop that serves cereal-flavored ice cream. The Trix-flavored ice cream was delectable. I’m not the biggest cereal fan, but the staff recommended it (because yes, I stood there for a while overwhelmed by all the rotating flavors) and it was easily one of the best things I ate during the trip.

Another unexpected gem was Track 15 in Providence, which was basically a modern food hall with a little bit of something for everyone. Usually, my family can never agree on where to eat, but here, there was a little bit of something for everyone. We were able to share chicken tikka masala, hummus, a lobster roll and samosas, all from the same place. Everyone left full and happy, which is a miracle if you’ve ever traveled with family.

We also tried Bayberry Garden in Providence, which was more upscale but still so worth it. The food was super fresh, actually felt healthy and a nice change of pace compared to the heavier meals we had. The interior was beautiful;it was a little rustic vibe with a lot of greenery.

Because we were in New England, we couldn’t skip proper New England lobster rolls. Dune Brothers was the no-frills seafood spot I was dreaming of. The lobster roll was fresh, delicious and the brioche buns were perfectly toasted.

We also stopped by the Bubble Tea House, which had some of the best boba I’ve ever tried. My sister tried the mango green tea with lychee jelly while I got the Thai iced tea with tapioca. It was the perfect bookend to a sweet vacation.

Outside of food, which was the highlight of the trip, Rhode Island had some pretty cool locations to visit. In Newport, we toured The Breakers and the Marble House, two massive Gilded Age mansions that were simultaneously overwhelming and fascinating. The Breakers was beautiful, with grounds that looked like it was right out of a period drama. We were able to tour all parts of the house, from the kitchen and grand entertainment areas to the family’s bedrooms and bathrooms.

On the other hand, the Marble House was smaller and less ornate, but I liked it more, not for the decor, but because of the history. Alva Vanderbilt held early women’s suffrage meetings there, which gave it a kind of unexpected depth. Not to mention, the house itself was a birthday present from her husband. (Imagine that kind of gift!)

We also walked part of the Cliff Walk, a coastal trail that winds past the mansions with stunning ocean views. My tip is to wear good shoes. Most of the trail is not super intense, but it’s a real walk with loose rocks and unpaved road in some spots. We made the hike from The Breakers to Marble House and had to double back, but it was worth it! My second tip is that if you pass the Chinese Tea House, you’ve been on the trail for too long.

We also checked out the RISD Museum, which was way more impressive than I expected from such a small museum. It was manageable but still packed with some really cool art.

Back in Providence, we spent the Fourth of July watching the WaterFire, a local event where they were literally setting floating fires on the river, instead of setting off fireworks. At first, it sounds really strange, and it is, but it was also kind of magical. The riverwalk was glowing, music was playing from a live band and the whole area smelled like a campfire. It was fun and relaxing to just walk around the area after a long day.



Rhode Island isn’t the place I thought would check all my vacation boxes, but it did. It was a fun getaway, easy and family-friendly. I’ve told everyone that we will go back.