Album Review: Young Miko’s “Do Not Disturb” Is a Masterclass in Confident High-Class Seduction

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Young Miko is not just an artist; she is a cultural moment, and her debut album, “Do Not Disturb,” proves she is here to stay. This album is a full immersion into her seductive, smooth world, immediately confirming why I was hooked the moment I first heard tracks like “Meiomi” and “Wassup.” Hearing these singles live during the Billie Eilish tour only solidified my anticipation; I knew I would be obsessed, and the full album absolutely delivered.

Overall, I rate “Do Not Disturb“ a solid 9/10. It’s a cohesive blend of dark R&B, seductive rap and pure hype-pop, perfectly setting the tone for every mood, very spicy.

The Grand Entrance: Setting the Seductive Tone

The album immediately pulls you into Miko’s world with “El Intro.” It starts with a dreamy, moody atmosphere, but after the first thirty seconds, it snaps back into that signature Young Miko energy we all know and love. She is so seductive with her words, immediately setting a vibe that is perfect for driving or thinking about that special someone. Don’t let that innocent smile fool you; Miko has a lot of secrets clearly revealed through her lyrics. Even without being fluent in Spanish, the confidence and suggestive nature of her language is undeniable. This intro sets the stakes for the entire album a definitive 10/10.

The album truly encapsulates a WLW (woman-loving-woman) situation, which I absolutely love from my gay baddie. What makes the album truly spectacular is that anyone no matter your heritage or orientation will relate to the songs. Her themes of yearning, confidence and desire are universal, and I’d definitely recommend this album to everyone, even if they haven’t been on their Duolingo lately! Just know you will be shocked by the words because they’re very Rated R.

The next few tracks build on this dynamic mood:

“What’s Ur Vibe?” (8/10): This track gives off a dark, cold R&B/rap feel, making it incredibly relatable for when you are going through it or just yearning. If you are a fan of Drake, PND and artists of that nature, you will definitely love this song. My only critique is that it’s shorter than I would like; I was waiting for more.

This track gives off a dark, cold R&B/rap feel, making it incredibly relatable for when you are going through it or just yearning. If you are a fan of Drake, PND and artists of that nature, you will definitely love this song. My only critique is that it’s shorter than I would like; I was waiting for more. “En el Ritz” (8.5/10): This song is pure luxury and confidence. It exudes a glamorous, black-and-white city vibe. It’s the perfect hype booster for when you are trying to get into a confident mindset before heading out.

The Hype Machine: Anthems & Energy

The release of “Wassup” was clearly the right choice to set the tone, and the song remains a highlight on the album:

“Wassup” (9.5/10): I already know the lyrics and this vibe is immaculate. This track belongs on every pre-gaming playlist or when you are driving to the function. It is that crucial hype vibe. It features one of my favorite lyrics on the album: “me gusta que alla bajo baby miiko me la bese”. I won’t be translating that, but if you know, you know!

I already know the lyrics and this vibe is immaculate. This track belongs on every pre-gaming playlist or when you are driving to the function. It is that crucial hype vibe. It features one of my favorite lyrics on the album: “me gusta que alla bajo baby miiko me la bese”. I won’t be translating that, but if you know, you know! “Likey Likey” (10/10): Nothing will beat hearing this song live, but listening to it is pure fun. The infectious chorus, “Muah muah muah tu me gusta likey likey”, is something I quote on the regular now.

Nothing will beat hearing this song live, but listening to it is pure fun. The infectious chorus, “Muah muah muah tu me gusta likey likey”, is something I quote on the regular now. “Dosis” (7.5/10): A longer track that leans into the nightclub energy. It’s the kind of song you would hear on a Friday night or play while getting ready in the morning.

A longer track that leans into the nightclub energy. It’s the kind of song you would hear on a Friday night or play while getting ready in the morning. “Traviesa” (feat. Eladio Carrion) (7.5/10): While not my absolute favorite because the album has so many, it is still a solid addition to the mix.

Deep Cuts and The Album’s Heart

The album truly shines when Miko dives into the deeper, more complex emotions, raising the question of whether this album is about general feelings or one specific, special person in her life.

“Sexo de moteles” (8/10): This is a song in the feels, similar to the second track. It definitely gives the vibe that she has someone on her mind really badly, making you wonder about the specific inspiration behind the lyrics. It is a certified vibe I’d listen to casually.

This is a song in the feels, similar to the second track. It definitely gives the vibe that she has someone on her mind really badly, making you wonder about the specific inspiration behind the lyrics. It is a certified vibe I’d listen to casually. “Ojalá” (9/10): This track has a nice, moody vibe. The way she says, “tu me baby,” is pure fire.

This track has a nice, moody vibe. The way she says, “tu me baby,” is pure fire. “Sin pausa” (10/10): This is a standout track. I really love this song for its warm, R&B feel. It’s something I will definitely be overplaying in the near future; the entire four minutes are perfect.

This is a standout track. I really love this song for its warm, R&B feel. It’s something I will definitely be overplaying in the near future; the entire four minutes are perfect. “Ni le cabe” (9/10): This track neatly and cohesively blends her R&B and rap sounds, staying true to her sound while offering something different.

This track neatly and cohesively blends her R&B and rap sounds, staying true to her sound while offering something different. “Esa nena” (10/10): I absolutely love the unique sound here, especially the way she talks in the beginning of the song. I will be overplaying this one as well.

I absolutely love the unique sound here, especially the way she talks in the beginning of the song. I will be overplaying this one as well. “Algo casual” (8/10): This track has such an ethereal and serene feel almost as if you are floating while listening.

The Absolute Masterpiece: “Meiomi”

The final stretch of the album brings us to the absolute love of my life: “Meiomi,” which gets a superstar 10/10. This is my favorite song on the whole album. The combination of the lyrics, her voice, the tone and the groovy dance feel is flawless. It hasn’t been out long, but I think I can already recite the whole song. The music video for this song is absolutely jaw-dropping. It is definitely a track that would raise questions if played around school officials or parents, which is why it’s so good. “Piki” (9/10) is a great follow-up, showing off her humor. “Plug (Type Shit)” (8/10) is a nice, strong ending. Young Miko delivered a masterpiece, and I am eager to see her on tour again.