ACL Offstage Confessions: lluvii Is Serving Harmonies, Friendship, and a Little Glitter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before my interview with lluvii properly began, we were already complimenting each other’s glitter. An excellent start, personally. If every professional interaction opened with “you look like an angel,” networking would be significantly more enjoyable. Their outfits deserved their own round of compliments, too. They became one of my favorite conversations at Austin City Limits. Between discussing harmonies, musical evolution, and accidentally discovering their own band on Spotify, lluvii gave me plenty to love. Their affection for each other came through just as clearly as their excitement about the music. When we discussed their newly released single, “Junii (llamame),” the band explained that finding the right vocal arrangement took some experimentation. The breakthrough arrived the day before recording, when three members sat down at a piano and worked together on a replacement for a verse. “We were like, guys, this is not working. We need to figure something else out,” one member recalled. Their willingness to revisit the arrangement reflected how much care they put into the finished song. They also discussed learning to let the music guide who sings each part, allowing everyone’s strengths to shape the result. Carol was especially enthusiastic about Felix’s gift for melodies, describing how naturally ideas seem to come to him. Some people arrive at a creative session with melodies. I arrive with a charged phone and the hope that my microphone is working. We all contribute differently. For someone discovering lluvii, the band recommended “Junii (llamame)” as an introduction. Felix explained that it brings together everything they love and the best of what each member contributes. Sophia described it as an introduction to everything still to come. With drums, bass, multiple voices, and shifting sections, it offers plenty to follow. “It keeps you on your toes,” they explained. When I asked which musical details deserved more attention, the answers came quickly. “They’re sleeping on our harmonies,” Felix declared, singling out Sophia’s harmonies for particularly enthusiastic praise. The band described Sophia’s ability to stop a rehearsal and identify a small adjustment that could improve the vocals. Their attention extends beyond the lyrics to the way the words and voices sound together. Sophia also highlighted their dynamics: the rises, falls, and swells that everyone works hard to make dramatic. Carol pointed to their energy and friendship, explaining that their chemistry becomes especially apparent when you see them live. Ryan described their ability to blend their individuality as one of their superpowers. Then came the explanation I would happily put on a T-shirt: “Just put us in a blender, and then we’re ready to serve.” Honestly, a compelling recipe. That musical chemistry is closely connected to their friendship. “It feels like a little family,” one member explained. “Doing what you love with your best friends is so magical.” They recalled a cramped-room jam while developing “Rat Race,” when something clicked and the band’s growth suddenly felt tangible. “I could feel a wing growing on my back or something,” a member said. They described Felix joining as the beginning of their second era and Sophia joining as the start of their third. Each arrival helped shape another chapter of their sound. Looking ahead, Carol highlighted their unreleased single, “Lucky,” which came together naturally as everyone contributed a distinct part. Their excitement about it was unmistakable. “This might be the best thing we’ve ever written,” one member recalled thinking. Kaylin named “Lucky” as a favorite and discussed the band’s evolution toward more electronic and drum-and-bass influences. Ryan also included it among his favorites. It sounds like a release they are eager for listeners to experience. Choosing favorite songs revealed how differently each member connects with the music. Carol highlighted “Junii (llamame)” and especially enjoys the live version of “Groovy,” describing the pleasure of closing her eyes and simply playing. Felix chose “Rat Race” for its meaningful performance memories, its impact on him, and the way it reveals the band’s sharper edge. Sophia and Ryan also highlighted “Junii (llamame),” with Sophia praising how many elements it brings together. Then Sophia shared a story that made me smile. While listening to Spotify radio in the car, she heard a bassline she loved and wondered who was playing. Then she realized she was listening to the band she had just joined. “That’s the band I just joined.” Her excitement quickly became a celebration: “My band, my band, my band.” I love that their enthusiasm exists both inside rehearsals and outside them. They can analyze a harmony, rethink a verse, and still hear their own music with the delight of a new listener. I left feeling like I’d found a favorite band and been welcomed into a very entertaining group conversation. The glitter was a bonus. The chemistry was the part I wanted to hear again.