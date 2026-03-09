A Superfan’s Honest Ranking of Every Song on KATTDO by Harry Styles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles’ fourth album finally arrived on March 6, 2026, and the two-month wait between the announcement and release somehow felt like the longest of my life. Now that it’s finally here, I’ve spent the weekend listening on repeat. Here’s my honest ranking of every song on the album, from my favorites to the ones I’m still warming up to.

1. Paint by Numbers

I’ve always been a slower song type of girl. Songs like “From the Dining Table”, “Cherry” and “Matilda” were always my favorite Harry Songs. I had claimed this song as my favorite before it came out. People on TikTok who went to early listening parties said that it was the slower song on the album. Harry said it was probably the one song on the album that sticks out because it’s a different vibe than the rest. So, I knew this was gonna be one of my favorites. When I listened to “Paint by Numbers” for the first time, I cried. It’s such a beautiful and simple song and to me, is just about growing up and having to adjust to change. I also have seen speculation that this song is about Harry’s late band member, Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024 at the age of 31. As a forever One Direction fan, that made this song hit even closer to home. 10/10 song.

2. Coming up Roses

I heard a part of this song on TikTok before it came out and immediately knew I was going to love it. Again, since it’s one of the slower songs on the album, Harry’s vocals really shine. Not to mention, it’s incredibly catchy and I can’t stop randomly singing it. The “La La La La La” at the end is everything to me.

3. Taste Back

Summer in a song. I love the beat, I love that it’s kind of soft but still makes me want to dance. It’s so catchy and again, Harry’s vocals in this are perfection. This song makes me want to drive to the beach with this on blast and all the windows down.

4. Pop

Her Campus National said that this is “Aries Song” and I agree. It’s very fiery and chaotic in the best way, like you’re inside someone’s racing thoughts. The energy of this song is so different from the softer tracks on the album, which makes it really stand out.

5. Carla’s Song

“It’s all waiting there for you” is my favorite line from the entire album. This song just gives me a sense of hope. It’s different from the rest of the songs on the album but somehow still fits perfectly. The post-chorus “I know what you like, I don’t have to read your mind” is just so euphoric. I love it.

6. Dance No More

70s disco vibe. Respect yo mother. I’m obsessed. This song comes on and I literally can’t help but sing along and dance. It doesn’t matter if I’m lying in bed, in the car, walking in the middle of the street, I will boogie down every time I hear this song.

7. Aperture

Perfect song to be the single for this album. It sets the perfect tone for the rest of the album. The bridge is truly my favorite part and the radio version cuts it out so I’m really annoyed by that. I’m also obsessed with the dance routine and music video for this song.

8. The Waiting Game

Another kind of soft vibe. Harry said he wrote this song when he was in Italy and it was really just about how he was getting into cycles in his life. I think a lot of us can relate to “playing the waiting game” and I think there’s something beautiful about that.

9. Season 2 Weight Loss

This song feels like summer, too. I just feel like I should be in the middle of a club, dancing and rethinking every decision in my life at the same time, like Belly in TSITP.

10. American Girls

Long Hair Harry, is that you? I swear I can hear him. This song gives a familiar nostalgia of One Direction and I absolutely love it.

11. Are you Listening Yet?

This is my mom’s favorite so I’m sorry for putting it so low. But, this song is very different from any song Harry has ever done, it almost sounds kind of frustrated. I like it but it just isn’t one of my favorites right now. But, this is subject to change and I still like it.

12. Ready, Steady, Go!

Super fun song, just isn’t my vibe. I still wouldn’t skip it because it’s a good song, but one of them had to be last so, here she is.

So there we have it, HS4 is finally here and in my opinion it’s a true no-skip album. Between the obvious bangers and the quieter songs that sneak up on you, this album already feels like it’s going to soundtrack my entire summer. Now all that’s left is counting down the days until I hear these songs live. What a time to be alive. Everyone say it with me: thank you, Harry Styles.