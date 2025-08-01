A Staten Islanders Top Three Guide to a true and fulfilling ‘Staten Island Summer’: College Student Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Despite being the infamous “Forgotten Borough” of New York City, Staten Island holds its own with its countless activities and discoveries that will bring the island into a new light. From its never-ending historical landmarks and museums, parks, restaurants and city skyline views, Staten Island is guaranteed to bring a fun-filled itinerary to any college student’s wandering mind. Here are some engaging and budget-friendly ways to keep a student busy during a Staten Island summer!

Picture the famous Spiderman scene when the webbed hero swiftly pulls the split Staten Island Ferry back together with his superwebs. For those eager Manhattan folks as well, that bright orange Staten Island ferry is one of the many highly recommended adventures that is an island staple, bringing a sea-born excursion that indulges you in some famous New York historical sights while docking you right into the harbor of Manhattan’s Battery Park. These historical sights include The Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and Governors Island. Not to mention, it’s free! The no fare or fee ride is what separates this ferry from the other quick transportations New York City offers. Once docked, I suggest taking the 20-minute west side stroll to the Brookfield Place Mall, grab a pastry from the mall bakery and do some administrative work, or read a book at one of the little tables in front of the mall, just before the pier. When heading back home, enjoy the Manhattan skyline from the back of the boat for a new perspective on the day. This was one of my favorite activities to do when I lived at home my freshmen year of college and it truly became one of my favorite activities to refresh and engage my mind.

Now to get a little niche, for all those vintage collectors or just overall antique enthusiasts, this quaint little bakery located on Victory Blvd is a time capsule for the ages. “Coffees & Collectibles” is a family run and owned bakery chain that offers services in different locations, under various names, across the island. What makes this bakery location unique is its extension into an antique shop that makes you feel like you’re stepping back in time in a matter of seconds, with what seems to be endless amounts of trinkets and valuable gems. The bakery displays a sprinkle of some of the treasures you will find in the store, to give the customer a sneak peek into the world they will enter when they cross the vintage threshold. There is always a new story to be discovered each trip in, so order a latte, sit by the old records and guitars and just simmer in the immersive realm of the classics.

Lastly, cinema is truly back and better than ever! Whether it be a solo date or a group outing, movie theatres can get in the way of a budget, especially for a broke college student. The Staten Island Atrium located on Arthur Kill Rd. offers five dollar movies every Tuesday for any movie of choice, leaving you to splurge that $20 on snacks, drinks and large popcorn you’ve always wanted! Then when all movie watching is done, head right next door for a true Staten Island staple, “Yogurt City”, for some refreshing and vibrant frozen yogurt. It’s all a package deal that helps get the crew out of the house while keeping cool from the sweltering heat of the summer.

A true “Staten Island Summer” is whatever you make of it, but these enriching activities will make a college student’s summer one of memories and valuable learning experiences!