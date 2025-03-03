A No Skip Album: Tate McRae’s “So Close To What”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been a long time coming for Tate McRae. The former “So You Think You Can Dance” star is going on her eighth year in the industry, and she’s making it a big one. With the release of her third studio album, “So Close To What,” on February 21st, she has proven her level of stardom. Leading up to the release of this album, McRae sold out her first arena tour, “The Miss Possessive Tour.” Before “So Close To What,” McRae gained popularity for her sophomore album, “Think Later,” consisting of tracks like “greedy” and “exes.” Unlike the masses, I’ve actually loved Tate for around four years now, having seen her live in concert before her debut album in 2021. Her smaller sad songs that later went viral on TikTok like “you broke me first” was the soundtrack of my sophomore year. I’m very glad to see the well-deserved praise McRae has received, however, it is much overdue. I have forever been a Tate girl, so I’m so happy for this album and genuinely can’t find a skip on it. With that, here are my top 5 songs off the record and what I love about them.