A No Skip Album: Tate McRae’s “So Close To What”

It’s been a long time coming for Tate McRae. The former “So You Think You Can Dance” star is going on her eighth year in the industry, and she’s making it a big one. With the release of her third studio album, “So Close To What,” on February 21st, she has proven her level of stardom. Leading up to the release of this album, McRae sold out her first arena tour, “The Miss Possessive Tour.” Before “So Close To What,” McRae gained popularity for her sophomore album, “Think Later,” consisting of tracks like “greedy” and “exes.” Unlike the masses, I’ve actually loved Tate for around four years now, having seen her live in concert before her debut album in 2021. Her smaller sad songs that later went viral on TikTok like “you broke me first” was the soundtrack of my sophomore year. I’m very glad to see the well-deserved praise McRae has received, however, it is much overdue. I have forever been a Tate girl, so I’m so happy for this album and genuinely can’t find a skip on it. With that, here are my top 5 songs off the record and what I love about them.
- “Siren Sounds:” The only bonus track off the album thus far has got to be my favorite. Over the past couple of years, I’ve learned how to make music videos and really enjoy doing so. When I first listened to this track, the ideas immediately were coming and makes it so much more fun listening when I can visualize this song so clearly. I think the production on this is really good. It makes me feel like I’m watching a Young Adult Drama or Romance movie, the beat really builds up for the chorus and makes you feel this song.
- “Signs:” This song is not only real but so fun to listen to. I relate to this song as someone who isn’t confrontational when I’m into someone, rather I just let them pick up the signs. And that’s exactly the premise of the song- feeling frustrated when someone doesn’t. I love the chorus on this song, with its simple and memorable lyrics, and the beat and tempo. Just like other songs on this album, it makes me want to get up and dance, and I love that, just like I love this song.
- “Revolving Door:” I am so surprised I love this song. When she teased this song with a snippet, I really did not like it. I found it corny and thought the metaphor of a revolving door didn’t make sense to me. But for some reason, when the album dropped, I fell in love and it’s always the first song I turn on whenever I play this album. The bridge is also very strong; it’s much quicker and catchier than the rest of the track and closes out the song on a very hype vibe.
- “Purple Lace Bra:” I can’t pinpoint what about this song makes it so good but it’s addictive. The lyrics describe the frustration many women feel when all guys typically prioritize is sexual relations, instead of romance or genuine connections. Similar to “Revolving Door,” the bridge hits hard on this track. It’s not as upbeat, but very passionate and really speaks to you when you are listening.
- “2 Hands:” I couldn’t possibly write this review without mentioning “2 Hands.” Although the competition was very tough, this had to be my favorite single off the album. Although it wasn’t her first single from “So Close to What,” it’s much more upbeat than her previous work, and really set the tone for the album. I felt like “It’s Ok I’m Ok” transitioned her eras from “Think Later” to “So Close To What,” but “2 Hands” was the first song that screamed “new album” to me. One thing to mention that her fans picked up on is that this was her first love song, as the majority of her previous work surrounded a breakup or mistreatment. Although “Think Later” changes the attitude and vibe from her previous music, going from slower and sad songs to upbeat, pop-like tracks, “So Close To What” sets the tone of who Tate McRae is now, making fun and electric tracks that prove her name in the industry and as the next big star in music.