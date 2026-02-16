A Message to Help Inspire You to Be More Involved:

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

In years past, I was never inspired to participate or be active in school events and activities. I was afraid of what people would think of me and I allowed that to psych me out of worthwhile experiences that probably would have helped round me out as a student.

However, because of that, I wanted to change how I approached things in college. During my first semester, I pushed myself to be involved and join as many clubs as possible that interested me. Although St. John’s is a campus many call home as commuters, the various clubs and activities inspire you to branch out and try something new.

Many people whom I’ve met on campus have struggled to make friends or be social. I’ve noticed this primarily has to do with isolation. It can be pretty easy to isolate yourself, even in college, although some may disagree, SJU is a pretty big campus. However, that shouldn’t intimidate you. I can say from experience that the individuals who attend events on campus are also looking for friends or ways to expand their circles as well.

It’s also a great way to cool off and take some time for yourself. Definitely check out campus activities any day you feel lonely or you need to keep busy. While on social media, explore clubs associated with St. John’s, and don’t be afraid to take risks and spread your wings.