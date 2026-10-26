A Little Blurry, A Little Obsessed: Ella Boh Takes NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ella Boh walked through a side door with the aura of a thousand soldiers, and honestly, I would have expected nothing less.

At a venue this small, there was no room for a dramatic entrance. But when Ella stepped out for the New York City stop of her Blurry Tour, she made that side door work. I had seen her perform as an opener before, so I was excited to see what she would do with a headlining show of her own. By the end of the night, I was already thinking about seeing her again.

The experience started with the fans. While waiting to go inside, I received two different fan projects that people were handing out. There is something so adorable about a person making something for a concert and bringing enough to share with strangers. Everyone I encountered was sweet, and those little interactions made the evening feel welcoming before anyone even stepped onstage.

I was able to enter with VIP, which meant catching opener Psylosia’s soundcheck and securing my spot at the front. Technically, I cannot say I got to the barricade because there was no barricade. There was just the stage, directly in front of us. The setting made everything feel especially intimate, and I had plenty of time to get settled and excited for what was coming.

When Psylosia’s set began, I was not immediately sure whether her music would be my thing. She won me over, though. Her sound had an ethereal quality, and her voice was beautiful. Even when much of the crowd did not seem to know the words, she continued making an effort to connect with us.

That is something I really appreciate in an opener. Introducing your music to an unfamiliar audience takes confidence, and her warmth gave me a reason to pay attention beyond simply waiting for the headliner. I came away glad I had experienced her set.

Then Ella appeared, and my attention was immediately hers.

First, we need to discuss the outfit. Dark, grungy and relatively simple, it fit her so naturally while still being one of my favorite looks I have seen her wear. From my spot against the stage, I could appreciate all the details without sacrificing my view of the performance. A win for me personally.

Her vocals were every bit as impressive as I remembered. Seeing her open had already given me a sense of what she could do live, but watching her lead her own show was especially exciting. She moved comfortably through the performance, interacted with fans, and gave us plenty to respond to.

Her drummer and guitarist were a treat, too. Both threw themselves into the music, rocking out and making themselves part of the performance. I kept finding my attention moving between Ella and her band because everyone brought something worth watching. Their energy supported her beautifully and made the stage feel even more alive.

My favorite song of the night had to be “Bloody Mary.” It is already one of my favorites by Ella, so getting to hear it live was a highlight. Being that close made it easy to take in her expressions and the way she delivered the song. It was one of those performances where I was very happy with my decision to get there early.

The biggest surprise arrived during “Pretty Baby,” when Ella brought out Ari Abdul. Having previously seen Ella open for Ari, watching Ari join her at her own headlining show felt especially sweet. Their chemistry made the performance electric, and hearing them sing “Out of Order” and “No Fair” together was another highlight, which of course I had to document on the digi cam.

We also got to sing “Happy Birthday” to Ari ahead of her birthday the following day. It was such a cute moment to share with the room and fit the affectionate atmosphere of the evening. Between the fan projects outside and the birthday celebration inside, there were many little things that made this show feel personal.

What impressed me most was how naturally Ella held the room. She made use of the space, connected with the people directly in front of her, and delivered a performance that kept me engaged throughout. Her band added to that energy, while the intimate setting gave us a chance to appreciate it all up close.

I came in excited to see Ella Boh headline, and I left a little more obsessed. As far as future New York shows go, consider me interested, available, and very willing to stand directly against the stage again. A performer I will always recommend seeing live.