A Guide To The Perfect Gift

As college students, the lead up to the holiday season can be exciting as much as it is hectic. Between studying for finals, spending time with friends before break and keeping up with clubs, worrying about gifts ends up being the last thing on my mind. Even so, getting everyone I love a gift I know they’ll appreciate is a top priority for me, and over the years I’ve nailed down certain basics to pick from to build the perfect gift!

The Obvious: Is there something the gift-ee talks about non-stop? Do you see them wearing the same lipgloss, listening to the same artist over and over again or gushing about a certain obsession? Lean into it and get them exactly what they love! Get a few lipglosses of the brand they use in colors you know would suit them, or are generally flattering. If they like certain artists, merch such as a t-shirt, vinyl or CD are also no-brainers too, and can be fairly priced if you’re on a budget! The idea of this is to think of something they mention a lot and get them something similar or related to it. A good rule of thumb is a $20 minimum which can be a t-shirt, 1-2 expensive lipglosses, or a new poster! Self-care items: Can’t go wrong with some fuzzy socks or a body scrub! These tend to be on the cheaper side as well, so if you’re looking to give a gift with more bulk to it, making a bundle or kit is the way to go! Focus on affordable yet functional items to put in the gift like socks, lip scrub, headbands or anything of a similar nature would be perfect. If you really want to splurge, a lip gloss or balm from a name brand can be a more expensive but nice touch. Accessories: The easiest to tailor to each person’s preference, but also the most fun! Anything from a cute tote bag and pretty jewelry to hair clips and bows are easy gifts. If you see someone enough, chances are you’ll know their personal style enough to get something for an outfit they wear often or a universally cute accessory that goes with it all. Pretty totes bags and unique jewelry can be easily found on etsy and you can feel good about supporting a small business. Aside from that, cute hair clips and bows are not only affordable but can be found everywhere from target to amazon. Mix and match a few items and you’ll have the perfect gift! (Optional) Gift cards: On their own, gift cards aren’t the best gifts, but as a final touch, they really make a gift! Even just $15 to Dunkin’ or Einstein’s bagels is enough to get a drink or two or a solid breakfast. Add this to a band tee, cozy socks and a lipscrub, and you’ve got the perfect gift for a loved one! Gag gift (Optional): If you have the budget for it, a silly gift in the mix will make a good gift a great gift. Funny pens, a memento from an inside joke or a funny t-shirt you know will make them laugh is a must for me, especially for the right person.

At the end of the day, it never hurts to make a mental note when a friend says they like something or ask your friend what they like ahead of the gift-buying season. The beauty of these suggestions is that they can be made unique easily based on what your loved one likes, so it’ll never feel impersonal. If you’re ever in a pinch, try out these ideas! They’ve never failed me.