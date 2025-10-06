A Family Affair: Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 Collection Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For avid fashion enthusiasts and industry aficionados, the month of September is where designers from luxury brands take center stage during New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion week. Gucci’s new artistic director Demna Gvasalia, made his splashing debut for Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear collection during Milan fashion week. Instead of the traditional runway showcase, Demna opted to display the collection in two ways: a movie premiere for the short film “The Tiger” directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, accompanied by thirty-seven portraits photographed by Catherine Opie titled “La Famiglia”. The collection was a stellar blend of Gucci’s legacy from the past, to the present.

Directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, “The Tiger” is a thirty-minute film depicting the fictional character, Barbara Gucci’s eccentric, almost surrealist dinner party to celebrate her newest Spring/Summer collection that she designed. Actors like Keke Palmer, Demi Moore and Elliot Page wear and portray various archetypes that are featured in Demna’s collection for Gucci such as “La Contessa” and “L’Influencer”. The film’s premiere was shown during Milan fashion week, where the actors wore Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection on the red carpet. Models like Alex Consani and Maria Carla Boscono also appeared in the short film wearing the new collection on the red carpet.

Gucci’s newest collection, “La Famiglia” displayed portraits of well-tailored suits, elaborate fur coats and stunning gowns photographed by Catherine Opie. Every portrait was shown with a unique picture frame, as well as an archetype at the bottom of the frame that coincides with a specific look. No matter what title was given, every look in the collection is a reminder that they’re all included in Demna’s family with his tenure at Gucci. The thirteenth look features a sleek, modern jacket, maxi skirt and thigh-high boots all in black, crocodile leather. It was given the “La Cattiva” title, also known as “The Bad One” when translated, to not only categorize the type of person who wore the look in “The Tiger”, but also Gucci’s customers. Look five is given the “Ereditiera” title, which translates to “Heiress”. With a maroon handbag made out of crocodile leather and a black fur coat in hand, look five is a blouson-styled dress in maroon with a flouncy pussybow at the neck. Demna does a fantastic job of incorporating an 80s fashion trend by making it suitable for the current-day Gucci client. Looks five and thirteen are great examples of how Demna bridged the past and the present, cementing Gucci’s legacy in fashion.

As for my personal favorites, look nine is at the top of my list. An expertly-crafted suit paired with a glossy leather handbag, and effortlessly cool sunglasses was given the title of “Gallery Owner” when translated to English. I love garments that are tailored to near perfection, and this suit is no different. The last look of Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection is another favorite of mine. Look 36 is a maxi sheath dress with bell sleeves, embellished with coppertone beads, sequins and flower motifs. It’s aptly titled “The Patron”, due to how elaborate it looks.

Demna Gvasalia’s debut collection for Gucci Spring/Summer 2026 has given me hope for the future of Gucci.