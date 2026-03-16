A Dorming Girls Guide To Romanticizing Spring (On a Budget)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the warmth slowly creeps in and our seasonal blues finally start to fade, it is time to talk strategy. We need to romanticize our lives, and we need to do it without draining our savings. Growing up in the suburbs taught me one vital skill: how to turn the boring into the aesthetic on a budget.

We might go to school right next to the city, but let’s be real, stepping foot into Manhattan is a guaranteed way to spend a pretty penny. I love a $9 matcha as much as the next girl, but my bank account, not so much. Here is my guide to making the most of campus life this spring while keeping your pockets full!

The “Mini Central Park” Picnic

We may not have the Zoo, but the Great Lawn is officially the “Central Park of Queens” (well at least according to ambassadors) so for the next two months let’s treat it that way. Grab your cutest picnic blanket, round up your friends and head to Monty’s for some snacks. Pro tip: go grab cookies, fruit, really anything you want from Monty’s. It is essentially a free charcuterie board if you plate it right. Soak up the sun and pretend you’re the main character of a coming of age movie.

The DAC Cinema Experience

We all want to be outside, however those lingering chilly nights are real. Instead of rotting in your twin bed, take it to DAC. Find an empty classroom with a working projector and transform it into your private theatre. My spring mood is early 2000s Rom-Coms like “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” or “10 Things I Hate About You.” If you’ve got popcorn in your dorm, that’s extra special.

Game Night

I rarely see anyone doing game nights anymore, and honestly? We’re missing out. Whether you’re sitting on the grass or crowded around a common room table, games are the best way to get everyone actually talking (or sometimes screaming at each other). Whether it’s a heated game of Uno or even Roblox, the energy is always unmatched. Just make sure someone with impeccable taste is on aux.

Cute Crafting:

There is something so therapeutic about arts and crafts. My friends and I love making paper chains or just coloring together while we gossip. It’s the perfect way to decompress from a three hour lecture. If you’re short on supplies, it’s super easy to hit the printing stations and invest 5 cents in paper. Use whatever pens you have in your backpack and create some new dorm decor. It’s not about the product, it’s about the vibes.

The Dorm Baking Experience

Did you know you can make a soda cake with just cake mix and some dining hall coke? It’s peak dorm-living resourcefulness. Head to Monty’s Market for the mix, snag eggs or olive oil from the dining hall and hit the kitchen. Even if the end result is questionable, the chaos of baking with your friends is the point. If it actually tastes good, take it to the Great Lawn for your picnic!

The stress of midterms is temporary, but the memories of these random Tuesday afternoons or Thursday nights are what we will actually remember after graduation. You won’t be reminiscing of the hours spent staring at a confusing slide in St. Augustine’s, you will be thinking about the time you made soda cake at 10:00 PM. So stay optimistic, don’t be too hard on yourself and touch some grass. Summer is only two months away. We got this!