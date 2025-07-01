A Day in My Life: Summer Internship Edition

Not every summer day is full of beaches and road trips. Sometimes, it’s about balancing work, workouts and the occasional late-night Instagram scroll. This summer, my days are pretty structured, not in a bad way, just a solid rhythm that keeps me moving. If you’ve ever wondered what a typical “intern summer” looks like, here’s my day-in-the-life rundown!
6:00 AM: My alarm goes off bright and early… and like clockwork, I hit snooze. I give myself about 20 extra minutes before I finally roll out of bed. Then it’s time to get ready. I get dressed, make some breakfast (usually something quick) and pack my lunch for the day.
9:00 AM: I arrive at my internship with the local government, where I work in communications. The fun part is that no two days are the same; I could be writing social media posts, drafting newsletters, shooting and editing videos or even helping plan community events. There’s always something going on, and I never know what to expect when I walk in each morning.
5:00 PM: The workday wraps up, and the next part of my day kicks in. Depending on the day, I’ll head either to my martial arts class or the gym. But first, I make sure to have dinner. After a long day, food comes first.
7:00 PM: In the evenings, it’s time to hit the books (well, sort of). I’m taking a few asynchronous online courses through Harvard University and Santander Open Academy this summer. It’s a lot to juggle, but I wanted to stay productive and get ahead with some certifications while I have the chance.
9:00 PM: After studying, it’s all about winding down. I take a shower and go through my nightly self-care routine; face masks, pimple patches and all. Some nights, I’ll journal, other times I’ll make myself a cup of tea and try to relax.
10:30 PM: My goal is always to be asleep by 10p.m. so I can get a solid eight hours. But if I’m being honest, I usually end up scrolling Instagram for a while before finally putting the phone down and calling it a night.
It might not be the most glamorous day, but it’s mine and a summer full of learning, balance and finding small moments to enjoy. Of course, social obligations and other plans spring up and throw a wrench in my plans, but I’ve learned to adapt and adjust as necessary. After such a hectic semester, this is a change of pace, but at the same time, life doesn’t slow down just because the weather’s nice. I’m sure once fall rolls around, I’ll look back and be glad I made the most of this season.