A Day in My Life: Summer Internship Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not every summer day is full of beaches and road trips. Sometimes, it’s about balancing work, workouts and the occasional late-night Instagram scroll. This summer, my days are pretty structured, not in a bad way, just a solid rhythm that keeps me moving. If you’ve ever wondered what a typical “intern summer” looks like, here’s my day-in-the-life rundown!

6:00 AM: My alarm goes off bright and early… and like clockwork, I hit snooze. I give myself about 20 extra minutes before I finally roll out of bed. Then it’s time to get ready. I get dressed, make some breakfast (usually something quick) and pack my lunch for the day.

9:00 AM: I arrive at my internship with the local government, where I work in communications. The fun part is that no two days are the same; I could be writing social media posts, drafting newsletters, shooting and editing videos or even helping plan community events. There’s always something going on, and I never know what to expect when I walk in each morning.

5:00 PM: The workday wraps up, and the next part of my day kicks in. Depending on the day, I’ll head either to my martial arts class or the gym. But first, I make sure to have dinner. After a long day, food comes first.

7:00 PM: In the evenings, it’s time to hit the books (well, sort of). I’m taking a few asynchronous online courses through Harvard University and Santander Open Academy this summer. It’s a lot to juggle, but I wanted to stay productive and get ahead with some certifications while I have the chance.

9:00 PM: After studying, it’s all about winding down. I take a shower and go through my nightly self-care routine; face masks, pimple patches and all. Some nights, I’ll journal, other times I’ll make myself a cup of tea and try to relax.

10:30 PM: My goal is always to be asleep by 10p.m. so I can get a solid eight hours. But if I’m being honest, I usually end up scrolling Instagram for a while before finally putting the phone down and calling it a night.

It might not be the most glamorous day, but it’s mine and a summer full of learning, balance and finding small moments to enjoy. Of course, social obligations and other plans spring up and throw a wrench in my plans, but I’ve learned to adapt and adjust as necessary. After such a hectic semester, this is a change of pace, but at the same time, life doesn’t slow down just because the weather’s nice. I’m sure once fall rolls around, I’ll look back and be glad I made the most of this season.