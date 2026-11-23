This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever catch yourself with a million things on your to-do list, panicking about everything you have to get done, only to end up sitting on your phone, doomscrolling? Well, me too, and we need to dig ourselves out of this hole. Feeling like this is completely normal, especially for students during exam season. It’s easier to get out of it than you think. So welcome to your 101 guide to getting out of a funk.

Why You Feel So Off

So, what is a funk? It could be tiredness, feeling drained, lack of motivation, laziness, or just feeling off. These symptoms are usually triggered by exams, bad weather, social media, burnout, and honestly, anything. But what’s important to remember is you’re not alone and to just be kind to yourself.

Digging Yourself Out

This isn’t the worst thing in the world; it just means you need a bit of a reset.

The Basic Reset

I think this is what most people overlook. You have to look at the basics, such as how much you’re sleeping and what you’re putting in your body. It sounds pretty obvious and dumb, but most of the time all that fog you’re experiencing is your body calling out for more energy from food.

Make the List

It’s super important to stay organized, especially when you’re in a funk, so it doesn’t feel like the world is crashing down on you. I like using a combination of my physical calendar, Google Calendar, and a daily checklist to stay on top of my stuff. I narrow down everything I MUST get done each day, along with some extra things I want to add into my routine and check them off as I go.

It’s Physical, Not Just Mental.

A lot of people tend to ignore their physical health, especially when they get into this funk, thinking it’ll just make them more tired, but that really isn’t the case. I love going to the gym whenever I get lazy, and it helps bring a burst of energy to my day and feel better about myself. Even if it’s a walk or some stretching, it helps get you into that productive mood.

Change of Scenery

Another thing I think is super important is changing up your routine. If you’re stuck in your room all day, it gets really boring. If you’re studying, go to a cafe or the park; just change it up. Add breaks in between doing your work; go get some food with friends, get a breath of fresh air and then get back into it. Many tend to think breaks will distract them from finishing, but they are actually really important to a successful, productive day.

Just a Funk?

If you feel like you’re doing everything you can and you’re still here, it’s completely okay to get more help. Whether it’s from your family, your friends, counseling services, or more, there’s always someone here to back you.

One More Thing

Even though I’m giving these tips, I struggle with this all the time. Remind yourself to be patient and kind, and to let yourself move through it at your own pace. What we don’t want is wasting our valuable time doomscrolling/procrastinating; instead, do something that excites you. I hope you guys choose at least one thing from here and incorporate it into your daily life, remember don’t just plan; do it as well. I would love to hear your tips as well!