A Blast to the Past: 5 Throwback Childhood Shows I Think Have Stood The Test of Time

2024 is coming to an end soon! As much as I love the future and what it has to offer, I do find comfort in reminiscing about the past, my childhood and things that have made me the way I am now. Ultimately, I do this by rewatching my favorite comfort childhood shows that I still enjoy watching to this day. They’ve managed to stay popular and liked in 2024, regardless of how old they are!

So, here are five of my favorite childhood shows that I believe have stood the test of time and what I like most about each show.

5. “Phineas and Ferb”

“There’s 104 days of summer vacation…”

The theme song, by far, is my favorite part of this show. As a kid, what I liked about the show was that it encouraged little me to enjoy and live my summers to the fullest. Also, Perry the Platypus. If it’s not already self-explanatory, he’s literally an icon that fights villains. I definitely think this show has stood the test of time so far!

4. “Adventure Time”

Compared to others on here, this show isn’t as old, however, I do think as time goes on, it will remain popular and a staple cartoon for many people my age. My favorite aspect of this show heavily revolves around the characters and their dynamics with one another. Jake and Finn, as well as Marceline and Bubblegum, are some of my all-time fav duos! Honorable mention of the show is definitely the theme song.

3. “Spongebob”

To be honest, I used to be so obsessed with this show. Although the influence it had on me died down as I aged, I can still vividly remember my favorite episodes and how funny they were. The humor within this show (especially the older episodes) is by far my favorite aspect of this cartoon. Krusty Krab pizza, and Goofy Goobers are just some of the jokes I enjoy from the show.

2. “Victorious”

This lively sitcom still manages to remain popular despite it being over a decade old. The differing types of personalities present within each character, along with the amazing vocals and creativity would be my favorite part about this show. As a kid and even now, I love watching it with loved ones and talking about which character we would be. (I’m totally a mix of Jade and Andre)

1. “Avatar The Last Airbender”

I saved the best for last. Still currently my favorite cartoon to watch, there are so many aspects of it that separate it from the rest. The balance of comedy, character development, life lessons and even a stellar soundtrack. I talk about this show all the time, writing about it doesn’t do it justice. There’s even a live-action version of it (though I wouldn’t recommend watching that), proving its current influence. The show is a must watch if you haven’t!