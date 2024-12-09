7 Affordable and Thoughtful Christmas Gift Ideas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know how expensive Christmas shopping can get, even when you’re trying to save money. Here are some creative, affordable, yet thoughtful gifts you can give this year to save your wallet!

1. “Things I Love about you” book. Whether it’s 25 things for the 25 days of Christmas or a significant number to you (or the receiver) – create and put together different things that the gift receiver may love. For example, last week, I put together a “19 Things I Love About You” book for my roommate’s birthday. The book included 19 letters from her family and friends, a page with pictures of 19 artists she loves, a page with a playlist of 19 songs that remind me of her, and more. This is just one example of how you could create a book of love for someone you care for this Christmas. Make it personal and specific to the person you’re giving to so that it is special to your friendship with them.

2. Friendship bracelets. If you love jewelry and crafts, and so does the person you gift this to, make friendship bracelets. Whether they are matching or just significant to them, handmade bracelets are meaningful and can pose for a great gift. This Christmas, I am gifting a few bracelets to some of my friends that I made based on artists that they love.

3. A picture frame. Gift a framed picture of something special and important to whoever you’re gifting it to, like pets, family members or maybe even a picture of you with the person receiving this gift. This gift is perfect for any friends that you may know get homesick, and can be very affordable.

4. Crocheted gifts. If you crochet or knit, you can create a gift for someone you love. It can be a clothing item, a blush, a blanket, a scarf, etc. Whatever you know you can create that they’ll love will be a great gift. Especially now that crochet art is growing in popularity.

5. A playlist (or even a burned CD). Create a playlist of songs the person you’re gifting this will love, songs that remind you of them, and/or songs that are important to you both. If you wanted to go even further, you could download the songs, get an unused CD and a CD disc case, and make a custom CD with the playlist on it. This is such an easy and personable gift that music lover friends/loved ones will love.

6. Mini stocking (with stocking stuffers). Stocking stuffer gifts are typically more affordable and smaller in size but still thoughtful. You can get either a regular stocking or a mini stocking and stuff it with little things like candy, lip gloss, or anything the person you get it for may like. Set a budget, get what you can, and it will be a great little thoughtful gift.

7. School spirit gifts. I don’t know about your schools, but at my university, if you toured it before you committed, you got $500 in bookstore money. This came VERY in handy for me this holiday season as I used around $200 of it (so far) to get school spirit gifts for my family members. I got things like SJU Grandma and Grandpa mugs, SJU blankets, hoodies and hats for my family members and it didn’t affect my actual wallet at all.

No matter what you get or do, make it personable and special to the person you’re getting it for, not just what’s most expensive.