50 Days Until Christmas: Things I Look Forward to and Things I Want

It’s almost that time of year again. We’re a little under 50 days away from candy canes, gingerbread men, eggnog and more that set the tone for Christmas – my favorite holiday of the year. With my love language being gift-giving, this is like my superbowl. Not just receiving them (even though that’s a nice touch), but also creating fun, meaningful and thoughtful gifts for my friends and family. I love giving gifts where the people I love feel seen, understood and loved. Everything about the Christmas season makes me feel so giddy and something I look forward to every year. It’s the perfect way to end off the year!

So what do I look forward to this year? For starters, Christmas is only one week after I move back from college, so it’s the starting point for any major things going on during winter break. Christmas sets the tone. When Christmas hits, you know it’s time for a break. College and work is stressful, yet winter break is too short to get a short time job so you truly take a break from any real responsibilities and stress you might have before or after it and finally have time to just spend on yourself. It’s a great time to reset and relax and Christmas sets the mood for that. Not only does it set the tone for break, but also ends the year on a strong note as less than a week later, New Year’s arrives. By ending the year on a strong note, you get to start a new year on a good one. There’s a lot of hope, excitement and joy around New Year’s, at least for me, and the Christmas joy plays a big part in that as my mood was already lifted by time New Years comes around. And what don’t I have to look forward to next year? I’m studying abroad, working two summer jobs that I love, going to the Caribbean for Spring Break, have a stacked concert lineup for the Spring and am going to Vegas for my 20th birthday. I am truly blessed for every great opportunity in my life, and I feel like God is letting me enjoy them next year. So why wouldn’t I be excited to get even closer to a great year? But also like I mentioned, I really enjoy putting together meaningful gifts for the ones I love, and this year I have managed to be employed the entire year. With this, I actually have some funding that can go into my elaborate gifts. Although I still want to save, I can at least have a steady income to replace what I spend this holiday season, instead of being dirt broke by the time Christmas comes around. But of course, gift-GIVING brings me so much joy, but so does gift-RECEIVING. So what is on the top of my realistic list as a broke college student this year?

JBL Vibe Beam 2’s in Pink: This may seem so random, but these are the best pair of earbuds I’ve ever owned and work so well for my ear shape. Typically earbuds like Airpods or even JBL Vibe Beam 1’s slip out of my ears or make them hurt but the Vibe Beam 2’s truly fit comfortably and have such great sound quality. Amtrak Train Tickets: I LOVE to travel and have gotten so accustomed to taking the train everywhere (of course on the East Coast). However, it can be annoying paying for these tickets. Not that I haven’t learned the tricks to make them more affordable, but just the simple task of pressing “Order Now”. Seeing the money come out of my account is a dreadful experience in itself, so I would love it if someone else would let it take it out of theirs instead this Christmas. Upgrade our Netflix and Hulu accounts to allow Out of State use: I’m from Maryland, but I go to school in New York City. Netflix, for a few years now, has done a household rule where they block devices or TVs from streaming the platform if they’re not connected to the same home internet. This doesn’t apply to mobile devices, but everything else (like my TV I have on campus). Recently, Hulu implemented the same rule. The catch is, my parents pay for these platforms for me to use, as I’m the only one in my family who watches either platform 80% of the time. However, I can’t even use it so as selfish as it is to ask them to pay more for platforms they barely use, it would be a lifesaver if they could or pay a new subscription based here for when I’m away at school so I can watch something other than Peacock (which is my favorite platform regardless, but still it gets to a point). A Mini Carryon Suitcase (preferably pink): Being out of state, but also a travel lover, some of my spontaneous trips aren’t that long. So why would I bring a big old suitcase meant to carry 30 pounds worth of stuff for a two day trip? Sure, you can say I can use my bookbag but she’s tiny and barely holds my laptop. So, my go to is a carryon sized suitcase. However, not to sound stingy but my current one is dingy. She’s a 15 year old hand-me-down who can no longer stand on her own and her wheels barely work, but at least they do sometimes unlike the zippers. I just want an upgrade. A bag I’m not scared of falling apart on me mid trip. A Digital Camera: I’m pretty much open to any mini digital camera at this point. I feel like this isn’t even an unreasonable ask – I do freelance photography and have for years. Like any photographer, you want to expand your options and options when it comes to cameras and their tools. How is this any different? God forbid a girl just wants some fire pics for her Instagram! Also, my parents literally said I was supposed to get one last year but they both thought the other one had bought it when in reality neither one did. So after a year of waiting, I pray I find this under the Christmas tree this year. A big tub of Tide Pods: Adulting sucks and so does doing laundry. I got this as a gift last year and it is the thing I’ve used the most since. It has lasted me a year and I’m not even empty yet (but I’m getting low). Getting this for a second year in a row would be fire. One less necessity I’d need to get myself. Speaking of which: A big pack of toilet paper: the thing about adulting and living on your own is it’s so annoying having to pay for necessities like laundry detergent and toilet paper when you could buy food or new clothes with that money. Just like the Tide Pods, although these seem to run out much quicker, it would be a blessing to check this off my things I need to get for Spring semester

Those are just 7 things I could really go for and adore if I got this Christmas season. I feel like this realistically shows a fraction of what it’s like to grow up. Christmas has always been my favorite holiday, yet 10 years ago I was asking for Barbie’s and Shopkins and now I’m asking for Tide Pods and Toilet paper. Nevertheless, no matter what I get, I am forever grateful for just being able to have such a fun and festive holiday to celebrate and I cannot wait for Christmas to come again!