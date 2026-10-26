5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Moved to New York City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving to the Big Apple seems like an incredibly daunting task for many. With the nation’s largest population and a sea of opportunities, New York City has been heavily romanticized and has been magnetizing the masses for centuries. As a Bostonian who’s now been living in Queens for a few months, here are five things I wish somebody had told me before I moved to the city.

Get on the Subway

When I first learned that the NYC subway system consisted of letters and numbers rather than just colors, I was intimidated. On top of this, when the news is filled with frightening stories about incidents on the subway, many people may be apprehensive about going underground. However, I wish someone had told me that the subway would be my best friend. The city is a lot larger than you think. Especially when trying to get to different boroughs, an Uber could easily cost you upwards of $50. For a girl in Queens who likes to explore the city every weekend, the F train is much more efficient than any rideshare app. Furthermore, since pre-pandemic days, crimes on the trains have gone down by 16 percent due to increased security and surveillance in all the stations. So, put all your doubts aside, download the MTA app, and learn how to use your resources.

Look for the Hidden Gems

When people think of exploring New York City, they may think of iconic monuments such as the Statue of Liberty, shopping around SoHo, or spending afternoons in Central Park. Although all of these experiences are memorable and entertaining, I wish somebody had told me to explore the hidden gems in my own neighborhood! Get dinner at the family-owned restaurants, explore your local parks and familiarize yourself with your new community.

Take Advantage of Events

Every day, NYC has hundreds of pop-ups, events and expos. Being in New York City, you have access to a myriad of opportunities. The city is home to big names in every industry, and for my career girlies, NYC is arguably the best place in the world for networking. Go to the career events and go to the expos. Talk to everyone there and get your foot in the door of the big rooms. Perhaps you could leave an event with some free skincare goodies, or perhaps with a new job.

Go on Solo Dates

Everybody wants to spend late nights in the city with their cute “Sex and the City” girl group. Yes, connection is important, and some plans are just more enjoyable with more people; however, sometimes, you learn most about yourself, and the city, by travelling alone. Just trust me on this one: go on a solo date, take yourself to a nice dinner and walk around the city. You will return a changed woman.

Nobody Cares

The final and most important piece of advice I wish somebody had told me is that nobody cares. New York is an incredibly fast-paced and busy city. What adds the charm to the city is that everyone is a go-getter and is focused on their own story. I can promise you that nobody is analyzing your outfit or judging you because you look lost. If anything, the best thing you could do to “fit in” is focus on yourself and not what others are thinking of you, because here, nobody cares. So go try out that new makeup look, get lost a little, and learn to live for yourself.