This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

“The Housemaid Is Watching” by Frieda McFadden

The highly-anticipated third novel in the Housemaid series by Frieda McFadden is set for release on June 11, 2024. Mille used to clean other people’s houses, but now she has a home of her own. Even though she’s wary of the new neighbor, Mrs Lowell, when she invites them over for dinner, it’s their chance to make friends. Her maid opens the door wearing a white apron, her hair in a tight bun. Her cold stare gives her chills. The Lowells’ maid is strange. She also sees a shadowy figure watching them. Millie’s husband leaves the house late at night. And when she met a woman who lives across the way, her words set off alarm bells in her head: Be careful of your neighbors.

“Funny Story” by Emily Henry

The queen of romance is back with a story that will have you feeling all the emotions. Emily Henry’s fifth novel follows Daphne and Miles as they navigate heartache by trying to get revenge on their exes. When the two discover that their exes are dating each other, they decide to enter a fake relationship to make their exes jealous. But, do fake relationships ever really go as planned? Soon, readers can find out for themselves as it’s set for release on April 23, 2024!

“Dishonestly Yours” by Krista and Becca Ritchie

Best known for the “Addicted” and “Calloway Sisters” series, KB Ritchie is officially back with a new series that is sure to grab your attention. The iconic sisters are bringing readers a new series surrounding con artists and their families weaving a complicated web. Friends, Phoebe and Hailey, share similar upbringings as their families have been on the run for their entire lives. When they finally have had enough, Phoebe and Hailey decide to run away to a small town in Connecticut without their families. Phoebe worries that Rocky, Hailey’s older brother, will tempt them back into their old ways, where lying is second nature. She doesn’t want Rocky to mess up the new life she’s begun for herself. This book is set to be released on July 2, 2024.

“Lies and Weddings” by Kevin Kwan

International best-selling author of the “Crazy Rich Asians” series is back with another outrageous comedy. The book will follow Rufus Leung Gresham, future Duke of Greshambury, and his journey in love. Rufus must decide if he should obey his family’s wishes or betray them and follow his heart. Find out more on May 21, 2024, when the book is released!

“The Life Impossible” by Matt Haig

Matt Haig, author of the bestseller, “The Midnight Library,” is back with another beautiful story about finding happiness. The novel follows retired math teacher, Grace Winters, who acquires a house from an old friend who passed away that sits on a Mediterranean island. Grace decides to leave the U.S. with a one-way ticket and no plan. As she searches for answers about her friend’s life and how and why it ended, she comes across a stranger she could have dreamed of. But first, Grace must come to terms with her past. The book is expected to be released on August 29, 2024.