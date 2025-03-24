5 Films in 2025 I Can’t Wait to See

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2024 was a great year for music, however, I feel like 2025 will be an even better year for movies. So, as a girl who loves a good trip to the theater, here are five movies I’m looking forward to seeing this year.

"28 Years Later," June 20, 2025: I think the plot of this film will either turn out really well or really bad, no in between. Five years post-COVID Quarantine, a film about society being in an entire quarantine for close to 3 decades will resonate with some viewers who still remember the effects of the 2020 shutdown, even though that only lasted about one year. I think the plot tackles a very interesting take on virus films, and with actors like Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, I'm anticipating seeing how this film turns out.

"Elio," June 20, 2025: "Elio" is about a boy who finds himself in a "Communiverse," meeting with representatives from aliens across the universe. He is confused for an ambassador from Earth, and he forms bonds with these aliens as he is there. I am personally excited for this movie because I am a huge lover of Pixar movies. I feel like Pixar movies are my form of comfort movies, and they're a lot better than many movies out now. It also isn't a sequel, a prequel or a live-action remake of anything. It's a new movie and I'm excited to see something original for once, especially in today's day in age for movies where we see a lot of non-original films released.

"Black Phone 2," Oct. 17, 2025: I know I just said I'm not a fan of all the sequels coming out, but this is one of the two exceptions I have. "The Black Phone" was one of the best films I have seen in the past five years by far. The movie follows the main character, Finney, as a serial killer who kidnaps little boys is present in his hometown. In a twist of fate, Finney gets taken on his way home. As he is taken, he is met with the ghosts of the boys before him who have now passed, including his own friend, Robin. These boys give him advice on how to escape, and he does. This movie left me on the edge of my seat the entire time and made me really sympathize with a lot of the characters. I was a huge fan of this movie when I first saw it, and still am, which makes me very excited for the second film.

"Wicked: For Good," Nov. 21, 2025: The second sequel I will exempt from my overall dislike of sequels goes to "Wicked: For Good." I am not a theater or musical person at all, so when I really enjoyed the first movie, I was surprised. I thought that the production, the music and the actors really made this film very enjoyable. I don't have much to say about this movie other than how good it was, and I really can't wait to see how the story ends with this sequel. Especially because I felt for Elphaba in the first film and now that she has been turned into a villain, I really want to see her villain arc story.

As a movie lover, I’m sure I’m bound to find movies throughout the year that aren’t listed but will be just as enjoyable. My favorite movie from 2024 was one I decided to check out the day of without hearing anything about the film prior to seeing it, so I can’t wait until the end of this year to see which film takes it home for me.