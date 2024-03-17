5 Businesses to Support Near St. John’s University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

How often have you been in class eyeing the clock, starving, bored and wishing to do anything other than sitting in your lecture? Whether you’re craving a snack, a meal or are in the mood to do some shopping, follow along to find great spots near campus to try!

Applebee’s Grill + Bar (61-48 188th St)

If you are looking for a place with a wide range of food options, this is the place for you! Not only do they have a vast selection of foods ranging from cheeseburgers to seafood, but they also have a plethora of great deals. There is a special membership club where members receive a free, one-time appetizer simply for signing up! They also have a “2-for-$-25” section on their menu, along with various other discounts for patrons to enjoy. One of these discounts is specifically for college students: show your student ID to the Applebee’s staff and receive 10% off of your bill. So Johnnies, be sure to travel to Applebee’s with your storm card to save money on your next trip!

Nikko Hibachi (177-21 Union Tpke)

Looking for a place that has great food and even better entertainment? Well, look no further because restaurant goers have the opportunity to watch a live performance as the chef prepares their delicious cuisine!

Fuzi Pasta Co. (68-26 Fresh Meadow Ln)

This cozy restaurant with super friendly staff and outstanding homemade food is perfect for college students. With decently priced items and substantial food portions, I always leave this restaurant with a full stomach and a smile. The staff go above and beyond to ensure their patrons receive a great experience filled with kindness, smiling faces and wonderful meals!

Cold Stone Creamery (11366 Union Tpke)

Did somebody say ice cream? At Cold Stone Creamery, visitors can order traditional ice cream, shakes, smoothies and more! Try adding their topping mix-ins for an even more delicious treat. Some of their toppings include fruits, candy pieces and brownie chunks, leaving patrons with a variety of choices to satisfy your craving.

T.J. Maxx (176-60 Union Tpke)

When the shopping bug arises, T.J. Maxx is the perfect department store for shoppers to find excellent and reasonably priced products. With options ranging from clothing to household items, customers always find products that bring a smile to their face.

Visit these places near the St. John’s campus so you’ll never have to say “I’m bored” again!