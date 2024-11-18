2025 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win vs. Who Should

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2024 was one of the biggest years in recent history for the music world. Both industry veterans and rising stars released massive and memorable hits. This made predicting 2025 Grammy nominations nearly impossible; after all, there is a limited number of coveted spots. On Nov. 8, the highly anticipated nominations were revealed.

Beyoncé walked away with 11 nominations, the most across the board. Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and Post Malone each have seven nods. Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are right behind with six. These artists largely dominated the four main categories, making them extremely competitive.

Below are predictions and opinions for these tight races.

Record of the Year

“Now and Then”

The Beatles “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Beyoncé “Espresso”

Sabrina Carpenter “360”

Charli XCX “Birds of a Feather”

Billie Eilish “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar “Good Luck, Babe!”

Chappell Roan “Fortnight”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Will Win: “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

Should Win: “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé

There’s no denying “Espresso” was one of the biggest hits and earworms of 2024. The tongue-in-cheek lyrics and addicting beat led to massive streaming numbers, quickly reaching one billion streams on Spotify. The Recording Academy will likely award this commercial hit, similar to what it did last year with “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.

Despite this mainstream success, Record of the Year is a production award, and “Espresso” is pretty standard in that sense. “Texas Hold ‘Em” should win because it embraces classic country production while using a variety of complex production techniques. It also had a large impact as the biggest hit from Beyoncé’s album “Cowboy Carter.”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone Sabrina Carpenter Doechii Khruangbin Raye Chappell Roan Shaboozey Teddy Swims

Will Win: Chappell Roan

Should Win: Chappell Roan

It’s clear Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan are the frontrunners for this award. They’ve both seen astronomical levels of growth in 2024, having hugely successful singles and albums.

However, I believe Chappell Roan will squeak out a victory because she was largely unheard of in the mainstream music industry prior to this year, showing how much of a breakthrough this year was for her. She’s also a very innovative performer, reminding many of an early Lady Gaga. Sabrina Carpenter has a very strong chance as well, but ultimately, Chappell Roan has a more compelling story for the win.

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters

(Shaboozey) “Birds of a Feather”

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas, songwriters (Billie Eilish) “Die With a Smile”

Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars) “Fortnight”

Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters

(Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone) “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan) “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) “Please Please Please”

Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter) “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Will Win: “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

Should Win: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

The Song of the Year category is picked this year with several mega hits. Ultimately, I think the Recording Academy will award Grammy darling Billie Eilish with the award for its breezy, relatable lyrics. It is both a commercial hit and a well-crafted, safe pick. If she wins, she will have back-to-back Song of the Year trophies.

“Not Like Us” is an unconventional nomination for Song of the Year, as it is notably a diss track towards fellow rapper Drake. This clever, scathing song became a summer anthem for many, rising to the top of the charts for its memorable lyrics. It should be recognized for being able to make a targeted diss track appealing to the masses.

Album of the Year

“New Blue Sun”

André 3000 “Cowboy Carter”

Beyoncé “Short n’ Sweet”

Sabrina Carpenter “Brat”

Charli XCX “Djesse Vol. 4”

Jacob Collier “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Billie Eilish “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Chappell Roan “The Tortured Poets Department”

Taylor Swift

Will Win: “Cowboy Carter” by Beyoncé

Should Win: “Hit Me Hard and Soft” by Billie Eilish

The biggest award of the night has several strong contenders this year. I think the Recording Academy will award Beyoncé with it, especially since she has yet to win in this category despite being the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. This innovative album received much praise for its use of genre mixing and strong production.

Although “Cowboy Carter” is a unique and daring album, it failed to make a lasting mainstream impact, especially in comparison to some of Beyoncé’s previous projects. In contrast, “Hit Me Hard and Soft” had several hits, even though it is only a ten-song album. With superb songwriting and beautiful production throughout, Eilish deserves to take home the award for the second time in her career.

Grammys season is cutthroat, but all the nominated artists deserve recognition for their work. Tune in on Feb. 2 to see who takes home the most awards.