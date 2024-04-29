This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

In a groundbreaking moment for women’s sports, the 2024 WNBA draft shattered records and captured the attention of millions of viewers worldwide. With its recent surge in viewership, the draft showcased the rising popularity of women’s basketball and its significance on the global stage.

The 2024 WNBA draft made history with its new spike in viewership, reflecting the growing popularity of women’s sports. On April 15, an astonishing 2.45 million viewers tuned in to ESPN to witness the Indiana Fever’s selection of Caitlin Clark as the first overall pick, far surpassing previous records. Clark was just one standout in a stellar draft class, which included Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, Rickea Jackson and Angel Reese, all of whom were the top seven picks.

Rickea Jackson described this draft class as “generational,” emphasizing the growing interest in women’s basketball. The draft’s peak viewership reached an impressive 3.09 million. This increased interest is part of a more substantial trend seen in women’s basketball, depicted by the record-breaking NCAA championship game earlier in the month, where Cardoso’s South Carolina Gamecocks triumphed over Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in front of a staggering 18.7 million viewers, marking the most-watched women’s basketball game and the most-watched basketball game overall since 2019.

The historic viewership of the 2024 WNBA draft reflects a pivotal moment for the league, exceeding previous records set in 2004, which drew 601,000 views, and 2023, which pulled in 572,000 viewers. This spike highlights the rising prominence of women’s basketball and suggests a promising future for the sport. With viewership numbers rivaling those of notable men’s sporting events, the WNBA is set for continued growth and success in the years to come.