This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

A springtime playlist is essential to help transition from winter to spring as it represents new beginnings and a fresh start. Shifting your playlist from its sad winter vibes to more fun and uplifting music is important for a great start to the spring season.

“BYE” – ARIANA GRANDE

“Bye” by Ariana Grande is the first song on her newest album, “eternal sunshine.” The song is about leaving the things that aren’t good for you behind and starting fresh. The track’s upbeat tempo gives it the perfect spring vibe.

“BUTTERFLIES” – KACEY MUSGRAVES

“Butterflies” by Kacey Musgraves is about falling for someone who gives you ‘butterflies’ and makes you feel good. The start of spring and a new crush bring about similar feelings as they both signify the start of something new.

“GOOD LIFE” – KANYE WEST & T-PAIN

Imagine listening to this tune as the weather starts getting warmer and you can enjoy soaking up the sun for the first time in months. “Good Life” embodies these feelings perfectly while focusing on the great aspects and moments of life itself.

“MIENTRAS ME CURO DEL CORA” – KAROL G

Although this song is in Spanish, it has such a beautiful message that everyone needs to hear. The most important line translated to English reads: “It’s okay to not feel good, it’s normal, it’s not a crime. And tomorrow will bе more beautiful.” It’s normal for people to feel down in the colder months and this song is a reminder that those feelings are temporary and good things will come.

“UNWRITTEN” – NATASHA BEDINGFIELD

When you think of a rom-com film, what season do you associate it with? Spring is the most ideal season for rom-coms and their music. The trending rom-com “Anyone But You,” starring Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell included the song “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield, and had audiences swooning. Both the song and movie may have revived rom-coms for our generation, making it the perfect track for romanticizing springtime.

“HERE COMES THE SUN” – THE BEATLES

“Here Comes The Sun” is about the long, winter ending as the sun and warm weather begin to appear. What song could be more perfect for your spring playlist?

“SUNDAY MORNING” – MAROON 5

Although spring is associated with flowers and sunshine, heavy rain is another aspect that comes along with the season. For those rainy days, “Sunday Morning” is the perfect song to vibe to in the spring.

“GOOD DAYS” – SZA

“Good Days” by SZA represents enjoying life while disregarding its negative moments, and the beginning of spring embodies this perfectly. Regardless of what an individual may have going on in their life, spring can be a fresh start to let everything go and not look back.

“PUT YOUR RECORDS ON” – CORRINE BAILEY RAE

This track is one of my all-time favorites, and it lets listeners know that it’s okay to let your hair down, relax and be free. This song’s message is one to live by during the warmer seasons.

“DOG DAYS ARE OVER” – FLORENCE AND THE MACHINE

What symbolizes the start of spring more than screaming your heart out in the car with the windows down? “Dog Days Are Over” is a top choice for belting tunes this spring as it exemplifies leaving the past behind and starting anew.