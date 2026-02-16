10 Albums Worth A Lifetime

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For those of you who have seen this trend, you know you can tell a lot about a person from how they answer this question. Their vibe, their aesthetic, what they care about, it’s all there. I’ve been pondering this, and for some reason, the answer to this question really means a lot to me. Trying to squish my whole personality into 10 albums? Trust me, it is way harder than you think.

The Rules: No artist repeats, no EPs allowed (strictly full-length albums!), and I made sure these weren’t just “appealing” to others but true to myself. This is in no particular order because that would be torture.

1. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? — Billie Eilish Released: 2019 | 14 Songs

The whole album puts me through a movie feeling with so many different emotions. It has a song for every single feeling that I possess. The vocal range and production of this album are so good as well, you are getting a full experience when listening.

Favorite Song: I Love You

2. All I Want Is You — Miguel Released: 2010 | 13 Songs

This album is dear to my heart because I grew up listening to it on the radio at home. It’s nostalgic and pure to me, especially now that I’ve finally heard him sing “Sure Thing” live.

Favorite Song: Sure Thing

3. Do Not Disturb—Young Miko Released: 2025 | 16 Songs

This album is such a vibe because of the incredible vocal range Miko brings to it. It also shows how much it matters when an artist cares about their art, you can tell their heart was in it. It has that storyline flair that I love in albums, and I could listen to it over and over again.

Favorite Song: Meiomi

4. Blonde — Frank Ocean Released: 2016 | 17 Songs

Anyone who has listened to this album even once knows there is no need for an explanation, because it is just absolutely amazing. The vocals and the heart and soul put into this show are why I haven’t stopped listening to it since the day it came out.

Favorite Song: Ivy

5. Journals—Justin Bieber Released: 2013 | 16 Songs

This is literal PEAK Justin. He knew exactly what he was doing when he made this project. It puts me in my feelings every single time and is top-tier for a late-night drive with no destination.

Favorite Song: Heartbreaker

6. Red Moon in Venus — Kali Uchis Released: 2023 | 15 Songs

The vocals and range on this album are so ethereal and light. This album feels pure and spiritual to me, like I’m actually floating when I listen.

Favorite Song: Hasta Cuando

7. My Everything (Deluxe) — Ariana Grande Released: 2014 | 15 Songs

This album has no skips and is the project that officially made me an Arianator. I adore this album because it reminds me of my childhood and downloading every song onto my MP3 player.

Favorite Song: Be My Baby

8. Oops!… I Did It Again — Britney Spears Released: 2000 | 12 Songs

I am obsessed with the Y2K aesthetic, and this album encapsulates that iconic era perfectly. It makes me love the pop icon vibe so much because it’s just so legendary. The generational timeless effect it has is something you can’t help but applaud.

Favorite Song: Lucky

9. Blood Harmony (Deluxe) — FINNEAS Released: 2020 | 9 Songs

This album holds a special place in my heart, and my only complaint is that it’s too short! These are the songs that bring out the feelings I wouldn’t normally be able to express, and I appreciate them for being there when I need them. This album feels like a warm hug.

Favorite Song: I Lost a Friend

10. JAMIE — Montell Fish Released: 2022 | 10 Songs

This album represents how I used to see love, and it’s a record I reach for whenever I need to really feel something. It might be a little too deep for the chat, but I love it nonetheless.

Favorite Song: Last Dance

Honorable Mentions: House of Balloons (The Weeknd), BEYONCÉ (Beyoncé), and Take Care (Drake). The only reason these aren’t in the Top 10 is that I have replayed them so much in this lifetime that my Spotify is actually sick of me.

If you could only listen to 10 albums for the rest of your life…what would they be?