This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Warning: this review may contain spoilers for Wicker and The Shape of Water!

When looking for the right partner, it seems that someone handsome, gentle, kind, funny, flammable, and 100% willow is what most women want.

When I went to see Wicker in cinemas the day after release with my very real, flesh boyfriend – or, as the Wicker Husband would say, “my soft-bodied male animal” – it made me wonder what exactly the particular appeal of the movie was. The film is about an ostracised and lonely fisherwoman who gets made fun of for her spinster status, and after having had enough of the harassment and village weddings, goes to the local basket weaver and requests he make her a husband. After a month has passed, the Fisherwoman and Wicker Husband meet at the chapel in a very Married at First Sight fashion, marking the beginning of a generally loving and romantic relationship that is bolstered throughout the movie.

So, whilst following a semi-conventional romantic plotline, why is it that, because it’s the Wicker Husband and not just the Husband, thousands of people, including myself, ran to buy tickets?

BUT I LOVE HIM

Although certain villagers may disagree, there isn’t anything wrong with loving the (fictional) monster – whether that is the Fisherwoman, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, or the viewer who watches it all unfold.

Historically, women have always been judged for their surface-level attributes and physical qualities, but the romance between woman and creature focuses on and represents the emotional connection and intimacy rather than societal conformity. Often, this defiance is shown not just between the couple, but can also be outside the love interest himself entirely. For example, although Belle is sought after by Gaston and doted on by the village people, she is still somewhat an outcast because of her interest in reading – which the Beast praises and even supplies her interest in when he allows her access to his library. In The Shape of Water, Elise is mute and communicates through American Sign Language (ASL), finding it difficult to connect with people at her workplace due to the prejudice and communicative limitations. However, the Amphibian Man, whom she falls in love with, cannot speak any human language, so they communicate through ASL together, uniting the pair in a marginalised, shared tongue. Finally, the Fisherwoman is ridiculed for her fish stench, which also signals being unchosen, unloved, and unwanted.

MONSTROUS ATTITUDES

The wives in the Wicker universe are jealous of the marriage between the Wicker Husband and the Fisherwoman; they envy the love that the couple share and the way that he treats her. Admittedly, the wives also envy the couple’s intimate life, but the Wicker Husband himself states that he just wants to make the Fisherwoman happy; this is what makes him happy – for he was made for her. Then, in fact, it is the wantedness that the wives envy, and this is what makes their husbands jealous.

The marriages of the other villagers seem abysmal, or, at the very least, plain. During the marriage ceremony, the maidens are given a collar to wear, replacing the idea of a marriage band, which we are familiar with in real life. But for the hand of the man made from wicker, a collar is not necessary, nor a ring. As the Wicker Husband rather poignantly puts it: “my love doesn’t require a promise.”

By making the love interest a monster, creature, or something other-than-human, this allows viewers to separate themselves from real-world patriarchal norms – the idea of this sort of man is appealing. Sometimes the monster is more human than the men in the story, e.g. the Beast vs Gaston, the Wicker Husband vs the jealous husbands, the Amphibian Man vs the men who want to dissect him alive.

SOMEONE TO INTRODUCE TO MY PARENTS

The innocence of the monster is attractive: to be in love with someone who fundamentally doesn’t exist within the patriarchy, someone who doesn’t benefit from it or reinforce it, someone not even aware of it. Because how can a fish or wicker basket oppress you?

The infatuation with the monster romance genre comes from women who want men, whilst all the while not wanting them. The desire for romance is difficult to satisfy when you can’t identify with the female leads who are happily whisked up by real-life men in stories that are conventional, of boy meeting girl. But this desire can be satiated by authentic storytelling, revealing the outcasts of society finding real and genuine romantic connection, though not always necessarily human.

In the face of love, why is it perverse that this person has gills? Or claws? Why does their physicality matter if they truly are husband material?