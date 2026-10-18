WWKMW: What would Kitty Murphy Wear

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you were on TikTok or Instagram at all this summer, you might recognise the name Kitty Murphy. The 24-year-old took social media by storm with her bold and unique wardrobe, her body positive attitude, and her relatable humour.

Kitty’s videos began to go viral this summer as she named the brands, sizes, and style of clothes she would wear. Her style involves bright colours, bold patterns, and a play of silhouettes and styles that challenge what one may ordinarily choose from their wardrobe. Her booming presence across social media elevated her to influencer stardom, giving rise to ‘Kitty Murphy Summer,’ a phrase embraced by celebrities like Owen Thiele, and hundreds of fans as the saying of summer 2026.

Not only was Kitty gaining followers from her style, but her self-deprecating humour and relatability helped her sky rocket. Kitty expressed her feelings and opinions with a genuine attitude which gave a conversational tone to her videos; she made you feel like you were friends having a debrief rather than a content creator trying to gain views or sell you something. Kitty showed vulnerability in her videos, explaining her own struggles with body image and self-esteem, which gave audiences a person to relate to and be inspired by.

So, What Would Kitty Murphy Wear?

Kitty Murphy’s style can seem daunting at first, with colour combinations you’d never think of and silhouettes you’d initially question, but which seem to work out every time. While her style can seem intense, Kitty makes recreating her outfits easier by frequently disclosing their brands and sizes, helping followers find pieces from her TikTok videos. She’ll explain in her videos where everything is from and how she has styled it, but she also links her pieces on external platforms, such as her Want Locker, her Amazon Page, her Shop My, and her LTK. Kitty makes fashion seem less intimidating and more personal, encouraging us to be brave with our clothes, as they are an expression of ourselves. As she says, “your outfit speaks before you do – say something cool”!

How to make it your own

If there is one thing Kitty Murphy’s wardrobe can teach us, it is that there is no such thing as too much. So, I’ve made a little guide on how we can explore our styles and outfits just like Kitty.

Colour is non-negotiable.

Every one of Kitty’s outfits features a bold colour. Even if your outfit is monochrome, add a bright bag or shoes to play it up. Neutral basics are the foundations of every wardrobe, but including more colour into your outfits can take them from boring to brilliant.

Don’t fear prints.

Sometimes, a print can seem too audacious. However, if we can learn anything from Kitty Murphy, it is to not care. Playing with patterns can give your outfit some character and elevate it from something plain to a statement. For example, blue jeans paired with a white t-shirt is a plain outfit. But, swap either for a printed piece, and you have something bolder.

Stop wearing what makes you look the skinniest and wear what looks the best!

This is the biggest piece of advice I can give after researching Kitty Murphy’s lookbook. She accepts how her body looks, and does not hide it beneath ‘flattering’ options. She wears what she likes ,and what she feels her best in, and we should too. Who cares about looking a certain way when the outfit itself is the best part?

Kitty Murphy would wear the outrageous print, use the impractical bag, pick the shirt in the bolder colour, and never shy away from what feels like herself. We should follow suit. We need to stop saving our style for an occasional statement, and start making it a part of our everyday life. So, before you get dressed, ask yourself: What would Kitty Murphy wear?