Women’s Day at Home: How to Create a Space that Celebrates You

International Women’s Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate yourself, your achievements, and your well-being. While many mark the occasion with gatherings and events, creating a special space at home to honor yourself can be equally empowering. Whether you want a serene retreat, a vibrant creative corner, or an area for gathering with loved ones, here’s how to decorate and design a space that genuinely celebrates you.
- Choose Your Theme: Reflect Your Personality!
Your space should reflect who you are. Whether you’re drawn to minimalism, bohemian vibes, or classic elegance, select a theme that resonates with you. Consider incorporating elements that highlight your passions—perhaps books, art, or cozy textiles that make you feel at ease.
- Incorporate Feminine and Empowering Colors
Color can set the tone for your celebration space. Shades like lavender, blush pink, and gold can create a warm and welcoming ambiance, while bold hues like red and deep purple symbolize strength and empowerment. Choose a palette that makes you feel inspired, motivated, and joyful!
- Create a Self-Care Corner
Dedicate a section of your home to relaxation and self-care. This could be a reading nook with a comfy chair and soft lighting, a meditation space with candles and cushions, or a vanity area with skincare and beauty essentials. Adding scented candles, fresh flowers, or essential oil diffusers can enhance the ambiance.
- Showcase Inspirational Elements
Surround yourself with decor that uplifts and motivates you. Hang framed quotes from inspiring women, display awards or achievements, or create a vision board with your goals and dreams. Personal touches like family photos or souvenirs from meaningful travels can add warmth and positivity.
- Add Cozy and Aesthetic Textures
Celebrate yourself by indulging in soft, cozy textures. Plush throws, velvet cushions, and fluffy rugs can make your space inviting and comforting. Opt for high-quality fabrics that complement your aesthetic and everyday surroundings.
- Incorporate Greenery and Flowers
Plants and flowers bring life and freshness to any space. Consider adding easy-to-care-for houseplants, like eucalyptus, or treating yourself to a bouquet of your favorite blooms. Flowers like roses, lilies, or sunflowers can brighten the room and elevate your mood.
- Set Up a Celebration Table
To celebrate with friends or family, decorate a table with a beautiful centerpiece, elegant tableware, and mood lighting. Whether it’s a tea party, a wine night, or a solo dessert indulgence, setting up a thoughtfully decorated table adds a special touch to your Women’s Day celebration.
- Use Meaningful Accessories
Enhance your space with objects that hold sentimental value. A handcrafted vase, a piece of art from a women-owned business, or heirloom items passed down through generations can make your space feel more personal and meaningful. A personal favorite of mine is either prints or postcards from all my travels since studying at St Andrews to be reminded of the wonderful memories I made with my (female) friends.
- Light it Up
Lighting plays a crucial role in setting the mood. Fairy lights, stylish lamps, or warm-toned LED bulbs can create a cozy and festive atmosphere. Soft, warm lighting can make your space feel both comforting and celebratory. If your accommodation allows it, candles are a great way to feel warmth and light!
- Make It a Year-Round Haven
While International Women’s Day is a special occasion, your celebration space doesn’t have to be temporary. Keep elements of this space alive throughout the year as a daily reminder of self-love, empowerment, and appreciation for all that you do, so that in the future, it can be easily adapted to the occasion: Whether it’s a wholesome girl’s night in, a relaxing journaling session, or a place to focus while writing an essay.
This Women’s Day, celebrate yourself by creating a space that uplifts and inspires you. Whether it’s a cozy sanctuary or a vibrant social area, designing a home environment that reflects your strength and joy is a beautiful way to honor the occasion.