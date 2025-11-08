Women In Business: How the Entrepreneurship Centre Helps Women to Achieve their Goals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Entrepreneurship Centre is an organisation that “nurtures the entrepreneurial spirit in students, academics, staff and non-University members”. The department hosts numerous events and programmes and provides one-on-one support to turn your idea into a business reality.

Beyond StArtups: The Podcast

The Entrepreneurship Centre runs the Beyond StArtups podcast, sharing the stories of those who have turned their creative ideas into productive businesses. Each episode features conversations with students, academics, industry experts, and local founders who have transformed bold ideas into real-world ventures. Let’s turn to the female entrepreneurs who have been spotlighted, bringing fresh perspectives on their journeys.

Roundtable Special

This episode is a special feature hosting three women who have started businesses, taking place after an EdenTay event, a bimonthly collaboration between the entrepreneurial communities of the University of St Andrews, the University of Dundee, and Abertay University. Noemie Jouas, a St Andrews graduate, is the founder of NoeDresses, which is a fashion brand whose work has been featured in Vogue, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan. The other two women, Ellen Dunsmore and Ivana Rodrigues, have launched an indie game studio and are planning to expand further. Ellen Dunsmore and Ivana Rodrigues rightfully note that the tech industry is male-dominated; however, their goal is to create games that are not limited to any gender. Being female founders has also impacted these three women in different ways, with people assuming their male co-workers are the team leaders. In terms of balancing their creativity and the management of their business, the women discuss how team-working plays a vital role as well as knowing your body and how much you can handle.

Noemie Jouas: Noe Dresses

Noemie Jouas was a returning guest on the podcast and also has her own episode, focusing on work-life balance and the other challenges that come with running your own business. NoeDresses is slow fashion, meaning Jouas offers made-to-order and custom pieces, all handmade in her room in London. Noemie explains that she struggled to maintain a work-life balance during her university years; however, she is slowly learning the importance of setting time limits on work and prioritising sleep over late nights.

My takeaway from these episodes is the importance of pursuing your dreams, regardless of what people think. Take every opportunity that you can, especially when you are at a university that provides an abundance of valuable tools, such as the Entrepreneurship Centre does. Embracing the role of a female founder can be challenging; however, if you put your mind to something, no one can tell you it’s not possible.