Wired: Coffee Alternatives for Coffee Addicts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Are your hands shaking because you’re stressed or is it because you’re hyped up on three cups of coffee?

This is the sad and startling realization I had to come to this past week. Slamming back cup after cup while mentally preparing myself for the onslaught of finals season quickly became an unfeasible tactic to stay focused.

If you’re like me and are in desperate need of a detox while also optimizing study time, here are some effective substitutions for coffee, everyone’s favorite study aid:

Matcha

If you’re one of those people who’s convinced it tastes like grass, kindly move on to number two of this list. However, for those who can appreciate a good matcha, this one’s for you. Containing a much lower dose of caffeine at 70 mg per cup, it still keeps you alert without the midday crash we all dread. Matcha also contains the compound L-theanine which increases alpha brain wave activity (great for mental clarity), among many other health benefits. A midday matcha has proved to be a great substitute for my third cup of coffee; helping me stay awake but not at the expense of my sleep schedule. So, if you’re looking for a less jittery study session, this one might be for you. Matcha, set point – a win against coffee in my books.

Courtesy of Naturity, this blend of tea promises to improve clarity. Despite the conspicuous lack of caffeine this blend of dried fruits and herbs promises to have you feeling fresh and awake after just one cup. With a combination of ginger, lemongrass and orange peel you’ll have forgotten all about the bitter taste of your quintessential cup of coffee. When all you need is a little refreshing wake up call, this tea will have your back. Whether it’s the placebo effect or the perfect combination of herbs, I promise this tea is the perfect study aid.

Chai/London Fog

Although not necessarily the most creative drinks on this list, these teas are staples at most cafes in town for a reason. Sometimes you can’t beat a chai latte. It’s a sweeter refuge from the dregs of coffee but just as cozy, making a slightly less caffeinated substitute seem like the obvious choice. There is no better way to romanticize studying than with a sweet wintery beverage to keep you company. Bonus if you take it to St. Mary’s library; those hallowed halls demand the strength of a caffeinated kick.

Holos Kombucha

At the opposite end of the spectrum, a crisp, refreshing, bubbly drink can quench your thirst and need for caffeine. Another staple of Naturity is Holos Kombucha. Brewed with teas such as Green, Early Grey, and Yerba Mate, providing flavor and a much needed energy boost, Holos is a perfect addition to your lunch. This lightly-sparkling tea is a welcome break from the lukewarm half-drunk cups littering my desk – and probably yours too. It also comes in a variety of flavors, including basil and mint, raspberry elderflower, and citra hops, catering to whichever mood you’re in. Despite the rain and wind, a refreshing, bubbly drink always makes me dream of warmer weather, a much needed respite from the cold streets of St. Andrews.

Counter Culture Kombucha, Out of this World

Although only trace amounts of caffeine are found in these quirky cans, Counter Culture Kombucha’s green tea origins give me the perfect excuse to put this drink on the list. You can find these stocked in CombiniCo and Naturity, if you’re in the need of a refreshing new drink. My personal favorites, AI of the Storm, a mango, lime, and ginger kombucha mix, and Against the Current, a rhubarb hibiscus kombucha, not only spice up my drink rotation but also my tired library outfits with their colorful cans. This drink may be last on the list, but is certainly not least; it’s a yummy alternative to soda that never fails to brighten my mood and outfit.

Here are a few of my favorite coffee alternatives. In a season of deadlines, job applications and holiday gift shopping, it can seem a bit overwhelming. Remembering to prioritize your health, even when it comes to something seemingly as small as watching your caffeine intake, can make a huge difference in the way that you feel and offer respite from the monotonous refills of your go-to coffee.

At the very least, I hope this makes exam season and your choice of drink a bit more exciting. Happy sipping!