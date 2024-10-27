Why Jack Schlossberg is the Perfect Vogue Correspondent

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

If America were to have a royal family, it would be the Kennedys. Few surnames are as iconic. Whether you’re discussing the infamous ‘Kennedy Curse,’ delving into conspiracy theories about JFK’s death, or trying to replicate Carolyn Kennedy Basette’s legendary street style, the Kennedys have always been relevant. The only grandson of former US President JFK is TikTok sensation Jack Schlossberg, who rose to internet stardom with his self-proclaimed “goofy” videos, which range from critiques of Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance to Schlossberg barefoot in Target. He’s a heartthrob who inherited the charm of his grandfather. He’s also the latest hire at Vogue, becoming their new political correspondent in what is shaping to be a massive year in American politics.

In a time when internet culture is obsessed with celebrity feuds and secret celebrity blind items, Schlossberg’s videos have become a Gen Z mainstay for political commentary. Forget learning which one-night stand Paul Mescal has run away from or which A-list actress is insufferably rude; with Schlossberg’s articles and videos, you’re able to find out what the latest Supreme Court rulings mean for the American public in the same tone that you would find out who the best-dressed celebrities on a red carpet are. He makes serious news feel like a piece of gossip, which is perfect for making such important news reach younger and perhaps first-time voters. This is not to trivialize Schlossberg’s journalism; after all, he’s more than qualified with both Law and Business degrees from Harvard and Yale, a diplomat mother, and a long line of Senator relatives. Instead, the accessibility conveyed through his writing is to be praised. It can at times feel like politics is an ‘old boys club,’ exclusionary and often over-complicated; the message we hear over and over again is “we need real people in politics,” and whilst Schlossberg is far from representing the average citizen, he speaks politics like the average citizen.

Vogue is all about keeping a finger on the pulse of fashion and the latest trends, and in an era of Gen Z writing establishments, TikTok scripts and SNL sketches on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, politics being written by the ‘white boy of the month’ is as trendy as you can get. After the announcement of Schlossberg’s addition to the Vogue team, his photoshoot, which included a skateboard, an ‘I Heart NY’ t-shirt, and a photocopier, went viral, and edits of him to Lana Del Rey’s ‘National Anthem” gained over 2.4 million views. The response proves that Schlossberg is perfect for Vogue, eliciting the same viral responses as other iconic Vogue moments, increasing voter registration amongst people who perhaps weren’t incredibly interested in political news before.

More than just a political nepo baby, Schlossberg strives to make representing marginalized communities and essential issues such as climate change the thing he is known for rather than just his surname. While voicing the politics of Gen Z, he sets boundaries, comfortable in the knowledge that when his name is brought up, the names of his relatives will not be far behind. Schlossberg uses that to his advantage, hoping to continue his family’s legacy. American politics has never been so divisive, and there could not be a better time for American political royalty to come to the forefront. If there can be a voice within the sidelines of politics that reaches people who otherwise may be disinterested in government, then Schlossberg is the perfect Vogue correspondent.