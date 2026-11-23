This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

adult friendships and crafting a support system

Every so often, my phone loves to remind me of the passage of time. This is usually an Apple album memory, but last week it came in the form of a vibrant lemon-yellow notification from Snapchat. What I found myself looking at were what Snapchat so aptly labels “memories”: little snippets, photos, and videos from a specific date. “Two years ago today”, declared my phone. How was it that two years had passed? Was I really that different from that fresher girl living in McIntosh — always in a friend’s room, going to the dining hall in a gaggle, waking up my roommate every morning?

But beyond those questions (which themselves never feel easy) was a lingering observation that inevitably, some of those faces were no longer in my camera roll. They remain preserved, like bugs in amber, forever on this day two years ago. Although the fluctuation of friendships is entirely normal — in third grade you stop being friends one day because someone copied you, or in high school someone decides to never reach back out — I can’t shake the feeling that these friendships and the new version of mine that still exist today are fundamentally different.

Within those clips and videos messing around McIntosh I found the answer. Although this sounds harsh, growing up many of our friendships are ones of convenience. Some of my dearest friends became so due to us sharing a swim lane together every day at practice. My childhood (and seemingly forever) best friend Lola and I met due to living one house apart. We were just one and two years old and there it was, friendship.

Although Lola and my early friendship was contentious at times (highlights including me beating her over the head with a toy camera and her trying to shove me off her swing set), it has lasted to this day. But it, like my friendships in halls, started from convenience. It was easiest for our parents to spend time together with two girls the same age, easy for me to run over to her house every morning and pry open the mailbox built into her door to holler for her.

When I moved out at the start of second year, nothing felt different. I lived with a friend and because of that I still got to enjoy the convenience of seeing our joint friends at our house, either visiting me or her. However, when at the end of the semester that friend transferred, I moved out. My new flat was by myself, and I was tremendously sad to be losing a roommate and friend but excited for this new chapter. It felt so grown up, so similar to the lives of the girls I had eagerly watched through YouTube with their videos titled things like “Moving to NYC Alone” or “Living Alone in my 20s”.

My new flat became my safe space, and living alone has been something I wouldn’t trade for the world. As I began to craft my new life, complete with a polaroid wall of everyone who visited, I began to notice something about my friendships. It was a tough feeling, and something I couldn’t put a finger on at first, but at the risk of stating the obvious, I was alone. Being alone is something I always enjoyed, and unlike before where it was a luxury, it was now constant. To be clear, I honestly adore spending time alone, cultivating myself, my mind and my hobbies, but in terms of my friendships, one truth started to become clear.

As I embarked on this new chapter of my adult life, convenience was now something entirely absent from my friendships. My dearest friends, although only at most a couple minutes walk away, were still removed from me instead of just across the hall like first year. And thus, the adult friendship. Nowadays, in my third year at uni, the people in my life are more intentional than ever. However, I still struggle. Primarily my schedule happens to annoyingly get in the way of meeting up with the people that matter most to me. Where I used to be sitting crosslegged on a friend’s dorm room floor, I am now at committee meetings, in the library, writing articles, and when I finish all that, at home recovering.

The increasingly interesting part is how many of my friends I know feel the same. I walk through the streets and I swear my most uttered phrase after perhaps a simple “Hi!” is “I haven’t seen you in ages! We should get coffee!”. Then come the back and forth texts, the conflicting schedules, and days trickle by until I haven’t seen some of my closest friends in weeks. Ultimately, I don’t have a magical answer to this difficulty. Being in St. Andrews, I am still so incredibly fortunate to be close to all my university friends, but if I have learned one thing from living thousands of miles away from childhood best friends, swimming friends, and everyone else I hold dear, it is that scheduling intentional time is the only way forward.

I’ve begun excessively labeling my calendar, and where “Library Session” swallows multiple hours of my Tuesday morning, I begin to fire off texts so “Coffee with ___” can follow it. Now I’m not perfect, I have texts sitting unread from people for whom I would give my right arm, but if every week I can make some intentional time for the people I care most about, perhaps I’m a bit closer to mastering the adult friendship than I realize.