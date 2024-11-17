Why are Influencers Creating Fashion Brands?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

The ever-expanding influence of social media, with monthly TikTok trends and random creators popping up on your ForYou page telling you to buy new items or listen to new songs, makes many feel they cannot escape the consumer and influencer culture of our world today.

The products we use and clothes we buy are bought because someone on the internet told us to buy them now more than ever before. Influencers have realized their power and moved from simply endorsing products to creating their own brands in the fashion industry. Kim Kardashian has SKIMS, Matilda Djerf has Djerf Avenue and now former Love Island star turned influencer Molly-Mae Hague has launched her own brand Maebe. I fear the oversaturation of fashion brands by influencers undermines originality and quality in the fashion industry.

Molly-Mae Hauge’s power as a content creator is undeniable; anything she wears sells out immediately, like the Molly-Mae Zara leather jacket, Filter by Molly-Mae, and curling wand in collaboration with Beauty Works. So, it seems quite obvious the step for Hauge would be to delve into the world of fashion.

The launch of Maebe sold out within seconds and has yet to be restocked. Indeed, the elevated- basics brand is nothing new as a concept, seeing it before with Matilda Djerf’s Djerf Avenue. However, I would argue that Djerf has managed to successfully create a distinctive brand through her fruit pattern, especially on her robes. Critics have argued Maebe designs lack originality and are cheaply made for its luxury price point – However, we mustn’t be too harsh on Hauge as it was her first brand launch. Who knows? Maybe she’ll fall into the rankings of Djerf and Kardashian.

The launch of Maebe brought to light the overexposure of influencer brands. It seems the natural progression these days for a content creator is to go viral and then start their own brand, breaking into the fashion market like it’s easy. This has diluted the appeal of influencer brands and, due to their near-identical offerings, it is hard for any particular venture to stand out. Sure, these brands may be met with initial success… but will they stand the test of time? For example, look at Emrata Ratajkowski, the supermodel who started her own swimwear Inamorata but became radio silent in 2023. Now, on her Instagram she is found promoting Good American jeans. If the creator is not genuine about the products they’re creating and pushing to their audience the brand will fall flat. Thus, there has to be more motivation to these influencer brands than just pure capitalization off their platforms.

The bigger picture here is that influencer brands aren’t going away anytime soon, but their brand must have originality, genuinity and most importantly quality to stand a lasting chance. In terms of the fashion industry, with influencers spreading like wildfire into the market, what does it say about true fashion? Is the art and integrity of the fashion world still there if anyone can just make a clothing company? As for Maebe, the brand exemplifies the potential pitfalls of this trend. While it guarantees Hauge’s visibility, reception of the brand highlights the importance of substance over hype. Hauge wants to be known as more than just an influencer and wants her brand to be able to stand the test of time. Yet, only time will truly tell the success of Maebe.