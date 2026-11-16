This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With only a month and a half left in 2026, it will soon be time to reflect on everything that has happened this year in global politics and current affairs, but also in our own lives. I would argue that the time for reflection is not quite here yet, though; there is still so much happening every day, and keeping track of it all can get overwhelming. Here is an update on some of the major news stories happening across the globe:

US Midterms and their Global Impact

On the 3rd of November, at least 123.5 million Americans went to the polls to vote in the Midterm elections. Americans showed up in “sky-high” numbers, the second-highest voter turnout in a midterm election since 1914 (exceeded only by the election in 2018), a reflection of the dissatisfaction with how the current administration is governing. The shift was especially dramatic among young people: voters aged 18 to 29 swung 32 points towards the Democrats compared to 2024, and young men, a majority of whom backed Trump two years ago, now mostly voted for Democratic House candidates. The result also means that when the new Congress is sworn in January 2027, President Trump will face Democratic majorities in both the House and the Senate for the first time in either of his terms.

What did this midterm mean for the stock market? Election results do not always give a clear answer to how the market will react. Investors were optimistic at first, but then fears arose of a Democratic Congress’s aversion to expanding AI and building data centers. On 5 November, US stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop since the “Liberation Day” tariff sell-off of April 2025, with AI companies like Nvidia dropping in value. Beyond the markets, the result is already being felt around the world. Gulf governments now see a US–Iran peace deal as more likely, and a Democratic Congress could open the door to new aid for Ukraine and make it harder for Trump to impose tariffs on trading partners. The global impacts of the incumbent Democratic majority can only be speculated for now. We will have to wait until January to see how Trump and the Republican Party losing their majority will affect the US and the rest of the world.

Israel’s Election and the Middle East

Just as America went to the polls, so did Israel. On 27 October, Israelis voted for the first time since the 7 October attacks and the war that has followed. Similar to trends seen in the US, turnout was 77.9%, the highest since 1999. Netanyahu, the current Prime Minister, failed to win the 61-seat majority in parliament that his bloc needed to stay in power. The opposition did not get the majority either, but President Isaac Herzog has given opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot 28 days to try to form a coalition for a new government. Whoever ends up leading Israel will shape its approach to Gaza and its regional neighbours, especially Iran. All this to say the result of these negotiations will be significant, though Israelis may have to wait weeks or even months for a clear path forward.

Qatar is helping to mediate the war between the US and Iran, stating that they are “working tirelessly to end the uncertainty over the crisis between Washington and Tehran”. Trump hosted Qatar’s Prime Minister at the White House, and Qatari officials held talks in Tehran. Qatar says it has seen “progress” in diplomatic attitudes, but that they “cannot say how close or how far away an agreement is.” Trump recently stated that more US attacks are “highly unlikely” if Iran makes progress on its nuclear programme and reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Neither side has budged on its demands, and the impacts on global trade keep increasing. Iran’s allies in Yemen, the Houthis, have now also seized the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a second major shipping route linking the Red Sea to the rest of the world.

Brazil’s Election and Latin America

More elections! Last month I wrote about Brazil’s presidential election going to a run-off with Flávio Bolsonaro in a narrow lead. After the run-off election on 25 October, left-wing President Lula won in an “unprecedented” comeback, winning 51.79% of the vote over Bolsonaro’s 48.21% and claiming a “historic” fourth term. Alexandre Padilha, Lula’s health minister, said: “It’s a massive victory – not just for Brazil. It’s also an important signal to the rest of Latin America and to the world.” This victory counters a growing trend of right-wing and pro-Trump leaders across Latin America, including Chile, Colombia, Argentina, and Ecuador. As Latin America’s largest country and economic power, Brazil’s choice to go left could signal that the region’s rightward shift may be slowing.

Ebola Outbreak

More than 5,000 people have died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo since mid-May, making it the second-largest outbreak ever recorded. The virus has spread outside of Congo’s borders, though with much smaller numbers; cases have been confirmed in Uganda and Kenya, with 1 case in Nigeria and 1 case in France. As of this week, there have been 11,114 confirmed cases and 5,433 confirmed deaths in the DRC, and 11,145 cases and 5,437 deaths across all affected countries. Only the 2014–2016 outbreak in West Africa, which infected more than 28,600 people and killed 11,325, has been worse. This outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain, which has a fatality rate of around 50%. There is no vaccine or treatment developed specifically for it yet. However, the World Health Organization approved clinical trials for two new vaccines earlier this month.

Climate Talks

To end on a more positive note, COP31, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, is taking place in Antalya, Türkiye right now. The conference goes from the 9th of November to the 20th and is hosting member countries of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This conference is the 31st of its kind to take place, and this year the goals focus on implementation and action compared to years of promised commitments. World leaders, climate scientists, business leaders, indigenous groups, and many more representatives and negotiators are coming together to discuss and plan action-based climate solutions.

Between elections, wars, and outbreaks, keeping up with current affairs can be overwhelming. Sometimes it feels as though the world moves too quickly to keep up. But to focus on the silver linings, this month has also seen record voter turnout, democracy in action, diplomatic efforts towards peace, and a global commitment to work together on arguably the greatest issues impacting us all.