The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

I’d like to think my last three years at St Andrews gave me the skills to identify a person’s degree from a quick conversation or glance in a crowded pub basement. While my methods are far from foolproof, mainly based on stereotypes and cliches, I’d say the following is a pretty accurate guide. No judgment!

English

I’m starting with what I know best, my own subject. Most likely rejected by Oxbridge, you decided to make the most out of your biggest passion, reading. Chronically romanticising life, you live in your own world, gliding through it as if you were the protagonist of your own novel. You live in wine bars and coffee shops, the perfect backdrop for – you guessed it! – more reading. Only to face a reality check when, pretty much every day, someone asks you what you plan to do with an English degree if it’s not teaching!

Philosophy

If you study philosophy you like to argue about everything. After lectures and seminars, you move your thrilling existential discussions to the pub where, pint after pint, they become more heated. You like to let people know you’re clever, never missing a chance to name-drop your latest readings, speak up in class, or flaunt your extended vocabulary. Most likely wearing glasses and a wool jumper (just a personal observation!), your style wants to appear unbothered but is intentionally smart.

Economics

Econ boys are all over. A strict uniform is necessary to belong in this crowd: beige khakis, a quarter zip, dress shirt and, on sunnier days, a J.P. Morgan cap – always ready to hit the golf course after class. You love to talk crypto and most likely imagine yourself working in investment banking or consulting, living in a big city with a fat paycheck. This is the land of LinkedIn warriors and internship fiends, where resumes are updated weekly, networking is a sport, and success is measured in firm name prestige.

International Relations

Everyone knows IR students are predominantly Americans, coming from all over the country for the authentic Scottish experience. The overlaps with other subjects are countless; it is a popular joint degree, especially with Econ, with many finance bros (and gals) deciding to dip their toes into foreign policy jargon once inflation rates start to feel overwhelming. The long form essays force you to start writing weeks in advance, fighting instincts of procrastination that sometimes still stick. While essays are stressful, the thought of finding a summer internship is even more when each year is spent debating whether you will succeed going the nepotism route.

Math

These guys, in my opinion, are the hardest to spot, always taking you by surprise. From sporty girls to shy guys, a math student could be lurking anywhere. A logical thinker who loves solving problems, you were probably the smartest of your class in school, breezing through tests and exams, finding yourself actually challenged only in uni. While you are very clever, you don’t often show it off. This is despite those who constantly overestimate your genius assigning you the role of human calculator every time you mention you’re a Math student.

Medicine

Medics like to work hard and play hard, grinding in the library all day and letting loose in 601 all night. Almost like a cult, it seems like uni functions very differently for them: different rhythms, different schedules, different lifestyles. If you’re a medic, you’re devoted to the lifelong cause of saving lives (which most likely comes from being your parents’ favourite child). You’re also the designated call when a friend is sick and the person your cousin’s son’s friend comes for medical advice, no matter if you have actually graduated yet.

Computer science

The most common stereotype suggests you are a nerd which is somewhat undeniable. While there is much more to you than just coding, it is often the only thing people see. Locked up in the labs: you shower, eat, code and repeat, without ever having to leave (in extreme cases only). Possibly a gamer at heart, it doesn’t take much to make you happy.

My final thoughts

The subject you pick can say many things about you or nothing at all, but most likely it is an insight into the interests and passions that shape your personality. Thus, take this article with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, these are a reflection of the diverse academic community we call St Andrews. So next time you’re at the pub or sipping coffee with a view, take a look around—you might just be able to guess someone’s degree before they even say a word.